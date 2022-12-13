The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce present the winners of the 2022 Business of the Year and the Frosty Awards Contest at our Annual Awards Luncheon this Thursday, Dec. 15.

The luncheon is from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Suncoast Technical College, 4445 Career Lane.


Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.

