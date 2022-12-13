The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce present the winners of the 2022 Business of the Year and the Frosty Awards Contest at our Annual Awards Luncheon this Thursday, Dec. 15.
The luncheon is from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Suncoast Technical College, 4445 Career Lane.
We’ll also present our annual check donation to the North Port Police Shop with a Cop program. The North Port Young Professionals will present their donation to the Police Officers Association as well.
The following businesses/organizations are nominated for the 2022 Business of the Year Contest:
Rookie of the Year:
• All Dry Services of Florida Gulf Coast
• Nurse Next Door
• Pool Boy Inc.
• There’s No Place Like Home Pet Sitting/Dog Walking
Home-Based Business:
• Decker Plumbing & Drains
• DragonFly Mobile Notary & Fingerprinting
• Rothco Signs & Design
Non-Profit Organization:
• Child Protection Center
• Family Promise of South Sarasota County
• Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County
• North Port Meals on Wheels
• Pregnancy Solutions
• United Way of South Sarasota County
• YMCA of Southwest Florida
Small Business: (5 or fewer employees)
• Swartz Cooling & Heating
Medium Business: (6-14 employees)
• Freedom Rehab Aquatic Therapy & Balance Center
• SeePort Optometry
Large Business: (15-49 employees)
• Advocate Radiation Oncology
• Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty
Big Business: (50 or more employees)
• Worksite
The following businesses/organization will be competing in the Annual Frosty Award Contest:
• AllCare Complete
• Atlanta Braves Spring Training Complex
• Austin’s North Port
• North Port City Hall
• Cruisin’ Tikis Sarasota
• Hoover Pressure Cleaning
• Sarasota County Tax Collector at City Hall
• The Gallery at North Port
• The Salvation Army of Sarasota County
• Venice Golf & Country Club
SHOP WITH A COP
We are proud to announce that at the Annual Holiday Social held last week, Chamber members and the North Port Young Professionals raised more than $14,700 in two hours for the NPPD Shop with a Cop program.
With this donation, the officers will be able to assist 105 families and children enjoy the holiday season this year.
I want to thank our wonderful and generous members and the Young Professionals for their support to this cause, and to the North Port Police Department for conducting this program each year.
TOYS FOR TOTS
Our office at 1337 Sumter Blvd. is an official drop-off location for the Holiday Toys for Tots Program.
Marine Corps League, Detachment 948 sponsors this program to distribute gifts to local children who are in need. Bring an unwrapped toy to our office. Organizers requested new packs of batteries to be used with the toys. Deliver donations by Dec. 16.
RIBBON-CUTTINGS
We will be conducting ribbon-cutting ceremonies for new chamber businesses and organizations this week:
• 777 Auto, 1077 Innovation Ave., Suite 109 at 4 p.m. today. Beverages and snacks will be provided. Get a 10% discount on all cars for sale during the ceremony.
• Heron Creek Community Foundation, 10 a.m. Dec. 14 at the chamber, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd. Recipients of the 2022 Heron Creek Community Foundation Grants will be presented at the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony.
Ribbon-cutting ceremonies are open to all. Please register in advance.
CRUISE RAFFLE
The North Port Chamber is conducting raffle for a four- or five-night cruise for two.
Ticket sales started this week at $20, and the winner gets to choose the Royal Caribbean ship, sail date and itinerary. It’s for a balcony cabin, and includes everything on the cruise except alcohol. Buy tickets at the chamber office, at chamber events, on our website and from members of the board of directors and the North Port Young Professionals.
The winner will be announced at the Business & Community Expo on March 11.
NEW MEMBERS
Welcome Bone Boutique and Seaside Media Works as new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
