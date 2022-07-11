The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Back Pack Angels as a collection site for their back-to-school drive for the upcoming school year.
The Angels need new hygiene items to distribute to teachers at our schools for students who are in need.
As a person who spent 26 years with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and worked with many less-fortunate youth and families, I can attest that there is nothing more demoralizing for a child than going to school every day knowing that you're not playing on the same level as your peers at school and having other students tease you because of your situation. This places an enormous strain on the child’s learning capabilities and can cause them to fall behind in their school work.
We're asking our community to step up and support the youth of our community by donating new hygiene items to our office, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd., between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
CANDIDATE FORUM
The North Port Chamber will host a North Port Commission candidate forum July 21 at the AMVETS Post 312, 7050 Chancellor Blvd., presented by Venice Print Center. It’s free open to all. Meet candidates from 5-5:45 p.m. The forum is 6-8 p.m. Candidates will answer questions from the chamber’s Government Relations Committee Task Force. Candidates Victor Dobrin and Philip Stokes from District 5 will participate, as will Pete Emrich, a District 4 candidate who is unopposed.
The forum will live on our Facebook Page and broadcast on WKDW Radio 97.5 FM. The AMVETS Post 312 will sell food and beverages, with proceeds benefiting the post.
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS
Please join us for this month's Business After Hours, 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday (today) at The Rhonda Gustitus Team-Keller Williams Peace River Partners, 1951 Tamiami Trail, Suite C, Port Charlotte. It's free and open to all members. Guests can see the power of networking and the benefits of being a chamber member. Food and beverages, including adult beverages, will be provided. Bring a door prize to give away. Please register at our website.
RIBBON-CUTTING
Help us cut the ribbon for The Environmental Conservancy of North Port and Surrounding Areas at 4 p.m. Wednesday at our office, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd. Food, beverages and a short PowerPoint presentation will be provided. Please register at our website.
LUNCH & LEARN
Communication is about capturing the interest of another person and making connections. Learn about growing your business at the Communication Skills Lunch & Learn Workshop, set for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Suncoast Technical College, 4445 Career Lane, North Port. These workshops are open to all chamber members and to the public. Lunch will be provided at no charge, thanks to our workshop sponsor, Gale West-Your Health Consultant. Please register in advance at our website.
BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS EXPO
Our “Hot Summer Nights X” Business-to-Business Expo, presented by Decker Plumbing & Drains, is set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way North. The Business-to-Business Expo brings the business community together for networking opportunities. Its a great chance to promote your business and establish worthwhile relationships. All chamber and non-chamber businesses can come. Cost is $5, or free if you provide a business card at the entrance. Vendor booths will be decorated for the “Hot Summer Nights X” theme. Best-decorated booth will win a free vendor booth at the 2023 expo. Vendor booths and sponsorships are still available on a first-come, first-served basis.
GET ON THE ‘BILL’BOARD
The North Port Area Chamber’s summer “BILL”board campaign will continue until Sept. 2. I’ll proudly wear your business shirt on your scheduled day. I’ll also email a brief promo out about your business to our chamber members that day, and will post the promo and a picture of myself wearing your shirt on our Facebook page. To schedule a day, call 941-564-3040 or email me at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com. Thanks this week to Florida’s Premier Home Watch, Tailored Inspections, Do-Well Painting, Allstate Insurance-Steve Matthews Agency and Dream Vacations-Ed & Robin Rinkewich.
MEMBER REINVESTMENTS
Thank you to those who have reinvested in the North Port Chamber and the community: Amedisys Home Health, Compass Health Consultants, Resurrection Pools, Shore Dental and Venwood Awards.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or e-mail at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
