The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce would like to congratulate the three members who were elected to our 2022-2023 board of directors.
• Kristin Cawthorne, 941apparel.com
• Frank Gailer, A&F Shuttle Transportation With Class
• Dianne Shehadeh, DragonFly Mobile Notary & Fingerprinting
The new board members were chosen from a ballot of 11 and elected by our members. They will be installed at our annual banquet Sept. 24 at Plantation Golf & Country Club to serve three-year terms beginning Oct. 1.
Congratulations to everyone who was nominated and to our three new board members.
INAUGURAL DIAMOND GALA
Join us for the chamber’s Diamond Gala “Great Expectations,” from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 19, presented by Kia of Port Charlotte in their state-of-the-art showroom, 202 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
Enjoy delicious gourmet fare from Chef Rolf of New Florida Kitchen and live music from R. Anthony of The Voice.
This cocktail attire event honors our Diamond Program members, whose contributions help to pay off the mortgage of our new Chamber of Commerce building.
Diamond Donor and Diamond Club members receive the royal treatment in their very own VIP section and perks, and all guests will be dazzled with a red carpet “paparazzi” entrance, valet parking, special photo booth and beer and wine flowing all night. Additional proceeds help remodeling and ownership of our new location.
Tickets are available now. Sponsor or become a Diamond Program member and receive discounted or complimentary tickets. This event is open to all.
BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS EXPO
Our “Hot Summer Nights X” Business-to-Business Expo, presented by Decker Plumbing & Drains, is set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. The expo brings the business community together for networking opportunities. All chamber and non-chamber businesses can come. Cost is $5 — or free if you provide a business card at the entrance.
BREAKFAST CLUB
Join us for Breakfast Club networking at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at AMVETS Post 312, 705 Chancellor Blvd. The post is opening early just for our event, and are preparing a delicious breakfast buffet. Cost is $10. Please register and pay in advance at www.northportareachamber.com.
RIBBON-CUTTINGJoin us at 4 p.m. Thursday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Maestro’s Detailing at our Chamber office, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd. Maestro’s Detailing personally detailed three vehicles for me and it was the best vehicle detailing I have ever had done. Ribbon-cutting ceremonies are free and open to all. Beverages and snacks will be provided. Please register in advance at www.northportareachamber.com.
GET ON THE ‘BILL’BOARD
Our summer “BILL”board campaign will continue until Sept. 2. I’ll proudly wear your business shirt on your scheduled day. I’ll also email a brief promo out about your business to our chamber members, and post the promo and a picture of myself wearing your shirt on our Facebook page. To schedule a day, call 941-564-3040 or email me at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com. Thanks this week to Caribbean American Cultural Connections, Gator Wilderness Camp School, American Family Agency-Ray Witkowski, The Twig Cares and The Environmental Conservancy of North Port and our Surrounding Areas.
NEW MEMBERS
We’d like to welcome AmeriSave Mortgage, Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty-Lesley Barton, eXp Realty-Anne Cormier, eXp Realty-Myra Eagle, Janet Frey (Friend membership), Journey to Wellness Serenity Gardens, PRM Capital, ShadeNStyle Window Treatments, Tervis, USHealth Advisors and Visiting Angels Senior Home Care as new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce..
MEMBER REINVESTMENTS
Thank you to those who have reinvested in the North Port Chamber and the community: American Field Inspections, Bishop West Real Estate, Home Inspections with Josh of All Trades, The Axe Haus, The Suggs Group, Uncle Franks Hot Dogs Corp and Virgil’s Home Maintenance.
