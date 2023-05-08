As our membership continues to grow at a rapid and unprecedented rate, our North Port Area Chamber of Commerce events have become very popular.
Our events like Business After Hours, Breakfast Club, Lunch & Learn and our ribbon-cuttings provide an opportunity for members to become engaged with each other, be kept informed on upcoming activities, and present opportunity to promote their business or organization.
Through their participation at these events, many chamber members develop long-lasting business and personal relationships with other members.
Many of these events are sold out in advance and a waiting list is required for each event.
We offer non-chamber members an opportunity to attend as our guests to experience the power of chamber networking. You can meet and talk with current members about their membership experience.
Much of our success and growth is due to our Chamber Ambassadors who promote our chamber of commerce to their friends and business contacts.
To show our appreciation to our members for spreading the word about our chamber, we continue the Chamber Member Referral Challenge, which promotes and rewards members who refer new businesses and organizations to join our chamber.
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS
Please join today, May 9, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., for this month’s Business After Hours event at Child Protection Center, 5600 Peace River Road, North Port. Business After Hour events are open to all. Bring a door prize to give away. There is no cost to attend, and food and beverages will be provided — including adult beverages. Register on our website.
LUNCH & LEARN
Our next Lunch & Learn Workshop is set for 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 11 at the Suncoast Technical College, 4445 Career Lane, North Port. The topic is “Advertising with a Difference.”
Presenter Kristie O’Kon is an accomplished professional with a wealth of experience in customer service, legal practices, marketing, media and public relations.
As Grapevine Communications’ Director of Client Relations, she is responsible for coordinating high-level service account management, and serves as a liaison between Grapevine clients, vendors, and internal creative, design staff, and the digital development team.
Advertising is a component of marketing. It is the exercise of promoting a company and its products or services through paid channels. These channels may be the local newspaper, Facebook ads, the local radio station, or other online sponsored posts. Learn the best place to put your ads.
The chamber’s Lunch & Learn workshops are presented in partnership with the City of North Port, Suncoast Technical College and Toastmasters International of North Port.
Lunch will be provided at no charge thanks to our workshop sponsor Dream Vacations-Gid Pool. Seating is limited to 50 people. Register at www.northportareachamber.com.
CELEBRATING ROTHCO SIGNS
Join us Friday, May 12, at 4:30 p.m. for a ribbon-cutting and 10-year anniversary celebration for Rothco Signs & Design at 4526 Gorgas St., North Port. Stop by and congratulate Dave Roth his anniversary. Adult beverages and appetizers will be provided. Attendees are requested to register in advance so that proper arrangements can be made. Register at www.northportareachamber.com.
ROYAL CARIBBEAN RAFFLE
Would you like to win a six- to eight-night cruise for two in a balcony cabin on the Royal Caribbean Line?
The North Port Chamber is raffling off another great cruise. But a $30 ticket, and the winner gets to choose the Royal Caribbean ship, sail date and Caribbean itinerary. The winning ticket includes everything while on the cruise except for alcohol and on-board purchases.
The raffle kicks off Thursday at our Network @ Noon luncheon (see details below).
The winner will be announced at the Business-to-Business Expo, which is set for 5:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at the George Mullen Activity Center.
Proceeds from the raffle will benefit the North Port Chamber.
Tickets may be purchased at the chamber office, at chamber events, on our website, from members of our board of directors and the North Port Young Professionals.
NEW MEMBER
We would like to welcome E & D Landscaping & Home Renovations as a new member of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
MEMBER REINVESTMENTS
We’d like to thank the following members that have recently re-invested in the North Port chamber: Home Services Florida Realty, Bytestorm, CenterPlace Health, Efficient Gutters, Hardin Insurance Group, Mike Douglas Plumbing, Sam’s Club No. 6445, Southeast Re-Marketing Service, The Axe Haus, The Salvation Army and When All Else Fails.
