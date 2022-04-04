While we are still giddy about the ownership of our new North Port Area Chamber of Commerce office building, we're aware that renovations are needed before we can move in sometime in the first quarter of 2023.
A new Building Fund Campaign is in place to help offset the cost of the renovations and to eliminate the building's mortgage.
We were blessed to start the campaign with a very generous individual gift of $3,000 from Fred Tower III.
During the 2021-2022 Chamber Champion Campaign, we implemented the Diamond Donor Program, in which 13 chamber members participated and contributed an additional $2,500 each. That raised $30,000 toward the building fund.
We heard many requests from our members who wanted to participate in the Building Fund Campaign, but were looking for a more affordable option.
We've initiated a program that allows members to make payments of$37 per month for 12 months, or a one-time payment of $444 toward the Building Fund.
Diamond Club members receive the following benefits:
• Satisfaction and pride of joining like-minded individuals committed to paying off the building's mortgage and renovations.
• VIP Experience at selected chamber events.
• Diamond Club lanyard/business card holder to display Diamond Club Status.
Call us to find out more about the Diamond Club.
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS
This month’s Business After Hours is 5:30-7 p.m. April 12 and is sponsored by the Education Foundation of Sarasota County at the North Port High School, 6400 W. Price Blvd. Food will be prepared by the school's culinary program. Bring a door prize to give away. Register at www.northportareachamber.com.
RIBBON-CUTTING
We'll be conducting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Burnt Store Title of SWFL's new office at 14810 Tamiami Trail, North Port. It's 5 p.m. Thursday. You do not want to miss this one! Burnt Store Title is going all out with delicious food, drinks, entertainment and more. Register at www.northportareachamber.com.
YOUNG PROFESSIONALS
The North Port Young Professionals will have “New Hopper-tunities with the NPYP” evening at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Buffalo Wings & Rings, 1081 W. Price Blvd. Anyone 21-45 can network with other business owners and associates and find out about Young Professionals. Buffalo Wings & Rings has a great menu. Register at the North Port Young Professionals Facebook page.
HAVE A PLAN FOR DISASTER
This month’s Lunch & Learn Workshop is "Business Continuity & Disaster Preparedness: Are You Prepared?" It's 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 14 at the Suncoast Technical College, 4445 Career Lane, North Port. There is no cost to attend.
Learn from Sarasota County and North Port's emergency managers how to develop a Business Continuity Plan to limit the disruption that disasters can have on your bottom line.
Our Lunch and Learn workshops are presented in partnership with the city of North Port, Suncoast Technical College, and Toastmasters International of North Port. Lunch is provided at no charge, thanks to sponsor, Buffalo Wings & Rings. Register at www.northportareachamber.com.
NEW MEMBERS
We would like to welcome new members to the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce: 20 Fifth Ink, Farr Law Firm-Venice, Jansen Shutters & Specialties, Team US Carpet Care and Town Pharmacy.
CHAMBER REINVESTMENTS
Our chamber members are the lifeblood of the community. These members recently re-invested their commitment to chamber and North Port: AAA Schwartz Roofing, All Faiths Food Bank, British Open Pub 2 Go, Buffalo Wild Wings, Comfort Inn & Suites Port Charlotte, Halligan Design Production, Real Steam Floor Care and Security Alarm Corp.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
