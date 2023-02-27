The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is ready to kick off our 2023 Lunch & Learn workshop series.
The first Lunch & Learn session will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 9 at the Suncoast Technical College, 4445 Career Lane, North Port.
The topic will be “Creating Engaging Content,” presented by Carole Holden of Gelmtree Advertising.
Whether you're writing for your website, blog, social media, advertising, or any kind of marketing collateral, you want your message to connect and resonate with people, stimulating engagement with you and your company. If you've ever felt challenged to compose interesting and appealing content for your current customers, or to attract new ones, come discover how to tweak your wordsmithing skills so your efforts are more effective.
Lunch & Learn workshops are presented by the chamber in partnership with the city of North Port, Suncoast Technical College and Toastmasters International of North Port.
Lunch will be provided at no charge thanks to our workshop sponsor Burnt Store Title SWFL. Register in advance at www.northportareachamber.com.
BUSINESS & COMMUNITY EXPO
Don't miss the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce's 37th annual Business & Community Expo on March 11.
This free event is set for 9 a.m. to noon that day at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way.
Worksite is once again the presenting sponsor. This year’s theme is “Cruisin’ into 2023.”
The Expo is designed to showcase businesses and their products and services that are available to the community. The first 300 guests will get goody bags full of wonderful items provided by chamber members.
Every vendor will be giving away door prizes. Raffle prizes will be drawn every hour, including tickets on the King Fisher Fleet and Cruisin’ Tikis Sarasota.
There will be a grand raffle prize drawing for vouchers on the Key West Express conducted at the end of the Expo. We’ll also announce the winner of our Royal Caribbean cruise.
BREAKFAST NETWORKING
The next Breakfast Club Networking is 7 a.m. March 1 at the Senior Friendship Center, 2350 Scenic Drive, Venice. Breakfast is being catered by Der Dutchman and is $12. Attendees must register in advance by Feb. 24. No walk-ups will be permitted. This event is open to all. Bring an item to give out as a door prize.
RIBBON-CUTTING
We're having a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand reopening at 4 p.m. today for the Bone Boutique, 3729 Bobko Circle, North Port. All are invited. Register in advance, please. Beverages and snacks will be provided.
CRUISE RAFFLE
You can still get tickets for our cruise-for-two raffle.
Tickets are $20. The prize is a balcony cabin for four or five nights, and includes everything on the cruise except alcohol. The winner gets to choose the Royal Caribbean ship, sail date and itinerary.
Buy tickets at the chamber office, at our events, on our website, and from our board members and the North Port Young Professionals.
The winner will be announced at the Business & Community Expo on March 11.
MEMBER REINVESTMENTS
We would like to thank the following members that have recently re-invested their financial support and commitment to the North Port Chamber and the community: Abbot Air-North Port, C & F Movers, Center For Sight, Charlotte State Bank & Trust, Farr Law Firm-Venice, First Physicians Group at North Port, Gator Water, Gulfcoast Engraving and Awards, Hamsher Homes, Heartis Venice Assisted Living, North Port Toastmasters, Shremshock Surveying and Stenten’s Golf Cart Accessories.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
