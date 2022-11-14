Last week, the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and the city of North Port lost a great man in the passing of Fred Tower.
Fred was a constant advocate for the chamber, local businesses and organizations, and for the city. As a former commissioner, Fred served the community by bringing businesses to North Port, and advocating on behalf of the community. He always made himself accessible to city staff, chamber members and the community at large.
Fred had a tremendous compassion for North Port and frequently supported many community-wide efforts. He was very engaging with the chamber and served as the chair of the Government Relations Committee. He traveled with me each year to Tallahassee to meet with our State Legislators to advocate for North Port and the chamber.
Fred was instrumental in helping us secure ownership of their first Chamber of Commerce office building in North Port, and was the original donor in building fund campaign.
For his efforts in supporting and advocating for our local businesses and organizations, Fred was inducted into our Business Advocate Hall of Fame.
Fred was a tremendous mentor to myself and provided guidance the chamber and the city as we continued to meet the needs of our community. He was a great friend of mine, to the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and to the city of North Port. He will be truly missed.
Rest in peace, Fred Tower.
RIBBON-CUTTING CEREMONIES
Join us at two free ribbon-cutting ceremonies:
• Nov. 18, 4 p.m., Halligan Design Production, 1050 Corporate Ave., Suite 106. Tacos and margaritas will be provided
• Nov. 21, 4 p.m., Planet Smoothie, 1231 S. Toledo Blade Blvd. Special pricing available.
FROSTY AWARDS
The North Port Area Chamber will present its Annual Frosty Award to the storefront chamber business judged to exhibit the most festive holiday decorations.
Businesses & organizations need to be chamber members to be considered for the Frosty Award. Entrees are due in the chamber office by Nov. 23. We will award the Judge’s Choice Award and the People’s Choice Award at our annual awards luncheon Dec. 15.
Viewing and judging for the People’s Choice Award will take place from Nov. 28 to Dec. 7. Ballots will be available at our office or at participating locations.
Judges Choice judging will take place Dec. 8.
HURRICANE IAN RELIEF
The chamber is partnering with the United Way of South Sarasota County to offer a free service to our members, businesses and organizations in our community. You can apply and complete Disaster Recovery Applications at our office, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd. Assistance includes:
• Disaster Unemployment Assistance (chamber members only)
• FEMA Disaster Assistance (public)
• SBA Disaster Loan Assistance (public)
• Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program (public)
If you’re in need of service, call us at 941-564-3040 for an appointment.
NEW MEMBERS
We would like to welcome Gid Pool of Dream Vacations as a new member of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce. Gid has been a “friend” member of the chamber for many years and has ventured in the travel industry, upgrading his membership to a business member. Also, last week, we welcomed Anna Marie Oyster Bar North Port, Edward Jones-Ed McKinney, Essential Wellness with Susan, N Zone Sports-Gulf Coast, Tarpon Point Grill and Marina, The Visual Art Center and Tommy’s Express Car Wash-Sun Market.
CHAMBER REINVESTMENTS
Thank you to those who have reinvested in the North Port Chamber and the community: A Cut Above the Rest Lawn Maintenance, Bay Insurance, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the SunCoast, Casady’s Goodfellas Moving, Cynthia Logan-Keller Williams Peace River Partners, Dean McConville-State Farm Insurance, Evergreen Holistic, Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County, John Metzger, North Port Chiropractic, Pregnancy Solutions, Re/Max Palm Realty, SeePort Optometry, Thryv and Zwiercan Homes, Bowersox Plumbing, Color Tile CarpetsPlus, Florida Cancer Specialist, House of Maps, Millennium Physicians Group Pediatrics/Family Medicine and Millennium Physicians Group Primary Care.
