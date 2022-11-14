Last week, the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and the city of North Port lost a great man in the passing of Fred Tower.

Fred was a constant advocate for the chamber, local businesses and organizations, and for the city. As a former commissioner, Fred served the community by bringing businesses to North Port, and advocating on behalf of the community. He always made himself accessible to city staff, chamber members and the community at large.


Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@north

portareachamber.com, or visit www.northport

areachamber.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments