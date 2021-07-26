The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce recognizes that vaccinated and non-vaccinated people are concerned about the effects of the COVD-19 delta variant virus. That is why beginning this week, we are offering free KN95 face masks, thanks to Dan Platt of 511auction.com who donated and provided these masks at no cost to the public while supplies last.
Each packet of KN95 face masks contain five face masks. Due to the anticipated demand of these face masks, only one packet of face masks will be available per person. Face masks can be obtained at our office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
ORIENTATION, WEB TRAINING
We're planning a free chamber orientation for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, at the Olde World Restaurant, 14415 S. Tamiami Trail. Learn about the the benefits and opportunities that help your business succeed. Immediately following will be a chamber website training so members can learn about the tools available to them to help promote their business. Everyone is invited. Breakfast will be available for purchase. Please register at www.northportareachamber.com.
BACK TO SCHOOL BASH
The North Port Young Professionals are hosting a free Back to School Bash from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Cool Today Park, home of the Atlanta Braves spring training, 18800 West Villages Parkway. All are invited to enjoy bounce house fun, a rock climbing wall, bungee jump, dunk tank, live bands and a tug of war between the North Port Police Department and the North Port Fire Department. For more information, call 941-257-3170 or email npyoungprofessionals@gmail.com.
BUSINESS TO BUSINESS EXPO
The chamber will host the “Hot Summer Nights IX” Business-to-Business Expo, presented by Kyle Kurtis Salon & Spa. It’s set for 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd., North Port. The expo is designed to bring the business community together for networking opportunities. Promote your business and establish worthwhile business relationships. It’s open to all chamber and non-chamber businesses. Admission is $5, or free if you provide a business card that will also get you in the door prize drawing. Vendor booths will be decorated for the “Hot Summer Nights IX” theme. The booth voted best decorated will win free booth space at the 2022 expo. A limited number of booths and sponsorships are available.
LEADERSHIP NORTH PORT
We’re accepting applications for the 2021-2022 Leadership North Port program. Leadership North Port is a series of city-wide sessions that enhance participants’ awareness of our community and its needs by examining how leadership in the historical, geographical, educational, economic, governmental and cultural segments work together to perpetuate and advance our community and its citizens. It’s also designed to nurture and engage the leadership skills of potential and current leaders by providing an atmosphere that stimulates and fosters diverse viewpoints, resulting in innovative answers to the critical questions facing our community. The program strives to create awareness and to connect leaders with issues; it is not an academic leadership training program. Application deadline is Oct. 1. Orientation is Nov. 30, and begins with SIMSOC Dec. 3. Visit www.northportareachamber.com for more information and an application.
JOB CAFÉ SHOW
The North Port Chamber recognizes and understands the difficulties employers are having finding people willing to work. We’re teaming up with CareerSource Suncoast for a weekly live Job Cafe show on our Facebook page, starting at 8 a.m. Mondays. We’ll highlight 11 different employment sectors in our area. Businesses can post and announce their employment opportunities. Chamber members may post and announce employment opportunities through the chamber. Non-members may post opportunities through CareerSource Suncoast. Please call our office at 941-564-3040 or email info@northportareachamber.com if you want to participate or for more information.
This Monday, Aug. 2, we'll be focusing on the trade industry.
SUMMER ‘BILL’BOARD CAMPAIGN
Our Annual Summer “BILL”board Campaign continues to be a smashing success for the chamber and each participating partner. Each day, I wear different business attire provided by business partners. I email a promotional flyer about the business, post the flyer, and conduct a live Facebook posting on the chamber’s page. This program is free to all chamber businesses. Dates are still available. I’d like to thank the businesses participating this week: Meg’s Marketing, My Favorite Race Events, The Twig Cares, Hampton Inn & Suites North Port, and Restore Global.
BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT SHOW
Join us on our “Business Spotlight Show,” 6:30 p.m. each Wednesday on WKDW 97.5 FM Real Community Radio. This 30-minute radio show is also shown live on our Facebook page during the taping at 11:30 a.m. Fridays. This week, the Chamber will be talking to Restore Global. Please join us and learn more about our wonderful chamber businesses and organizations.
NEW CHAMBER MEMBERS
We would like to welcome the following businesses and organizations as new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce: Camelot Community Cares, Compass Health Consultants, Keller Williams Peace River Partners-The Beaches & Burbs Team, Keller Williams Peace River Partners-The Paradise Team, and Palm Printing.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or e-mail at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
