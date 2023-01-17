The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will conduct orientation and website training Wednesday, Jan. 25 in the second floor Community Room at the Sarasota Memorial Emergency Room facility, 2345 Bobcat Village Center Road, North Port.

The orientation begins at 8:30 a.m. and will demonstrate the benefits and opportunities that come with a chamber membership.


Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.

