The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will conduct orientation and website training Wednesday, Jan. 25 in the second floor Community Room at the Sarasota Memorial Emergency Room facility, 2345 Bobcat Village Center Road, North Port.
The orientation begins at 8:30 a.m. and will demonstrate the benefits and opportunities that come with a chamber membership.
This is for new, current and prospective chamber members.
Learn how to promote your products and services to the community and help your business or organization grow and succeed.
Immediately following the orientation, stay for website training. Members can learn how to use the tools available to help promote their business and to participate in chamber functions and events. Bring your laptop or other device.
These sessions free and open to all. Register in advance. Coffee, beverages, doughnuts and fruit will be provided.
RIBBON-CUTTING
We’re having a ribbon-cutting ceremony and reopening for the YMCA of Southwest Florida’s Franz Ross Aquatic Center, 19333 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte.
It’s at noon Tuesday, Jan. 18. Celebrate with us as we congratulate the YMCA. Light refreshments, cupcakes and beverages will be provided. Please register in advance.
CHAMBER ANNUAL MEETING
Our annual luncheon meeting, which includes the State of the City address and the Business Advocate Hall of Fame induction, is set for 11:30 a.m. Jan. 19 at the Suncoast Technical College, 4445 Career Lane Way.
Lunch will be catered by Longhorn Steakhouse of Port Charlotte.
We’ll induct the recipient of the 2023 Business Advocate Hall of Fame. This award honors a person who has dedicated to supporting the business community and economic development. The recipient’s name will be included on a plaque that will be displayed at our office.
The city of North Port will provide the State of the City report, and we’ll present our annual chamber report to membership.
Tickets are $35. Table sponsorships are available for $250 for six and $125 for a half-table. Reserve today.
CRUISE RAFFLE
The chamber is conducting raffle for a four- or five-night cruise for two.
Tickets are $20. It’s for a balcony cabin, and includes everything on the cruise except alcohol. The winner gets to choose the Royal Caribbean ship, sail date and itinerary.
Buy tickets at the chamber office, at our events, on our website, and from our board members and the North Port Young Professionals.
The winner will be announced at the Business & Community Expo on March 11.
NEW MEMBERS
We would like to welcome Do Some Donuts, Foot & Ankle Center of Florida, SPARCC and YouFit Gyms as new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
MEMBER REINVESTMENTS
We’d like to recognize and thank Charles McCollum (Friend membership), Florida Weekly, Gulfcoast Legal Services, House O’ Maps, Planet Smoothie, Suncoast Technical College, and Your Wellness Center for recently re-investing their financial support and commitment to the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and the city of North Port.
