As we wrap up from a successful Business & Community Expo, your North Port Chamber of Commerce is already preparing for our popular A Night at the Races event.
It’s presented by Key Agency, and set for 5 to 10 p.m. May 20 at the George Mullen Center.
Join us from 8 to 9 a.m. Monday, March 20 for our free A Night at the Races Kick-Off Breakfast at the North Port Moose Lodge 764, 14156 Tamiami Trail. Attendees will have the first chance to secure tickets and sponsorship opportunities. Sponsorships will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. The breakfast is free and open to all who register at www.northportareachamber.com.
A Night at the Races will be an evening of fun-filled excitement for people who enjoy horse racing, dancing, casino games and a chance to win fabulous prizes.
The thoroughbred horse races are up-to-date productions shot with five cameras. Each race features commentary by professional race-track announcers and show the horses parading to the post, loading in the gate, split screen close ups, horses in the lead graphics, the tote board results, the winning horse in the winner’s circle, slow motion photo finish replays, plus a full graphic and commentary announcing the results of each race.
Each ticket comes with “play money” to bet on the races. You can buy additional play money throughout the evening if needed.
We’ll also have entertainment and a hat contest, with prizes and play money for the best traditional, creative people’s choice winners.
At the end of the evening, cash in your play money “winnings” for prizes in a reverse raffle and live auction.
A buffet, snacks and beverages — including adult beverages — will be provided throughout the evening. Visit www.northportareachamber.com for more information.
RIBBON-CUTTING
Join us for ribbon-cutting ceremonies at:
• Bashment Event Center, 1700 Tamiami Trail, Unit B in Port Charlotte, 4 p.m. Friday, March 17. Food & beverages will be provided
• AMVETS Post 312 re-opening celebration, 7050 Chancellor Blvd., 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 21. Beverages, grilled hot dogs and hamburgers will be available.
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS
This month’s Business After Hours networking event is 5:30 to 7 p.m. March 14 at Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty, 14972 Tamiami Trail. Everyone is invited to experience the power of chamber networking. Food and beverages will be provided. Bring a door prize to give away. Register at www.northportareachamber.com.
NETWORK @ NOON LUNCHEON
This month’s Network @ Noon luncheon is a special St. Patrick’s Day edition. It’s 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Beef-O-Brady’s, 1037 N. Sumter Blvd. Come dressed in green to help kick-off the St. Patrick’s Day holiday celebration. Lunch and networking is $20, and all are invited. We’ll introduce new chamber members. Bring a door prize to give away. Register at www.northportareachamber.com
NEW MEMBERS
We would like to welcome the following new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce: Apple Roofing, Bobcat Cleaning, Handcrafted Marketing Solutions, Riptide Remodeling, Seymour Smiles Orthodontics and WOW Them Marketing.
MEMBER REINVESTMENTS
We’d like to thank the following members that have recently re-invested their financial support and commitment to the North Port chamber and the community: A&F Shuttle Transportation With Class, Back Pack Angels, Brittons Flooring Options by Carpet One, Caddy Carts, Charlotte Technical Center, Coolong Dynamics Refrigeration & Air, the Education Foundation of Sarasota County, Gulf Coast Community Foundation, Imagine School at North Port, Kevin Schapley DMD, Law Offices of Marc J. Miles P.A., Namack Portfolio Investment Professionals, North Port High School, North Port Police Officers Association, Puerto Rican Spice, Real Bikes Venice, Rose Rex, Rob Hurth Photography, Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority, SCORE Port Charlotte, Seniors Blue Book, Sun News Media, Tax Savers, Tenbusch Construction and Valerie’s House.
