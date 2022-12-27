Our annual luncheon meeting, which includes the State of the City address and the Business Advocate Hall of Fame induction, is set for 11:30 a.m. Jan. 19 at the Suncoast Technical College, 4445 Career Lane Way.
Lunch will be catered by Longhorn Steakhouse of Port Charlotte.
We’ll induct the recipient of the 2023 Business Advocate Hall of Fame. This award is designed to recognize and honor a person who has dedicated their time and efforts in support of the business community and economic development. The recipient’s name will be included on a plaque that will be displayed at our office.
The city of North Port will provide the State of the City report, and we’ll present our annual chamber report to membership.
Tickets are $35. Table sponsorships are available for $250 for six and $125 for a half-table. Reservation deadline is Jan. 16.
CRUISE RAFFLE
The chamber is conducting raffle for a four- or five-night cruise for two.
Tickets are $20. The winner gets to choose the Royal Caribbean ship, sail date and itinerary. It’s for a balcony cabin, and includes everything on the cruise except alcohol.
Buy tickets at the chamber office, at chamber events, on our website and from members of the board of directors and the North Port Young Professionals.
The winner will be announced at the Business & Community Expo on March 11.
NEW MEMBERS
We would like to welcome two new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce this week: 1st Choice Roofing, and Painting with a Twist.
MEMBER REINVESTMENTS
We would like to recognize and thank Family Spine and Pain Institute, Freedom Health and Suncastle Roofing for recently re-investing their financial support and commitment to the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and the city of North Port.
HAPPY NEW YEAR
On behalf of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, I would like to thank our chamber members and the North Port community for their support and endorsement of our efforts, and pledge to work even more strenuously for you in the year ahead. We wish you a Happy New Year filled with peace, joy, productivity and prosperity.
