The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is having a special meeting to get input from our members on what topics they’d like us to schedule for our Lunch & Learn series in 2023.

Lunch & Learn Workshops are free and open to all chamber members and to the public throughout the year. What would you like to learn more about? Let us know.


Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.

