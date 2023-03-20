Your North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the reopening of the AMVETS Post 312 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 21 at the post’s newly remodeled home at 7050 Chancellor Blvd., North Port
The Post 312 has repaired and remodeled its facility following damages caused by Hurricane Ian.
The event will feature a color guard, raffles, prizes, beverages, hot dogs and hamburgers.
The AMVETS Post features daily lunch and dinner specials and hosts special events and organized activities, including bingo, golf and bowling.
Join us we congratulate and celebrate AMVETS Post 312 and experience the wonderful service and programs they provide to our community. Chamber ribbon-cutting ceremonies are free and open to all.
ORIENTATION, WEBSITE TRAINING
Our next chamber orientation and website training session starts at 8:30 a.m. March 29 at the Sarasota Memorial Emergency Room, 2345 Bobcat Village Center Road, North Port. Learn about the benefits and opportunities that come with a chamber membership. Learn how to use all the tools available to members via our website.
This is for new, current and prospective chamber members. Promote your business or organization in the community and watch it grow. Bring their laptop or pad to follow along. Coffee, beverages, doughnuts and fruit will be provided. Register at www.northportareachamber.com.
GOVERNMENT RELATIONS COMMITTEE
Our Government Relations Committee meeting is 8:30 to 10 a.m. Thursday, March 23 via ZOOM.
Monthly committee meetings include city, county, state and federal government officials giving updates on legislative topics and issues that effect North Port and our surrounding communities. This committee addresses and makes recommendations to the chamber’s board of directors.
We would like to welcome BIA Robotics, Keren Mizrahi-Re/Max Alliance Group, and T&S Psychiatric Services as new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce
MEMBER REINVESTMENTS
We’d like to thank the following members that have recently re-invested their financial support and commitment to the North Port chamber and the community: A&F Shuttle Transportation With Class, Back Pack Angels, Brittons Flooring Options by Carpet One, Caddy Carts, Charlotte Technical Center, Coolong Dynamics Refrigeration & Air, the Education Foundation of Sarasota County, Gulf Coast Community Foundation, Imagine School at North Port, Kevin Schapley DMD, Law Offices of Marc J. Miles P.A., Namack Portfolio Investment Professionals, North Port High School, North Port Police Officers Association, Puerto Rican Spice, Real Bikes Venice, Rose Rex, Rob Hurth Photography, Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority, SCORE Port Charlotte, Seniors Blue Book, Sun News Media, Tax Savers, Tenbusch Construction and Valerie’s House, Fur to Feathers Pet Sitting Service, Kathy Garrity (Friend membership), Kelting Home Inspections, Key Agency, Kyle Kurtis Salon and Spa, Live Consulting Inspections, Mortgages & More, North Port Performing Arts Association, Radiology Regional, Rescue Garage, Sarasota County Government, Security Alarm Corp., The Hermitage Artist Retreat, The UPS Store 4162, The UPS Store 7130, Treemendous Tree Nursery and Worksite.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.