Your North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the reopening of the AMVETS Post 312 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 21 at the post’s newly remodeled home at 7050 Chancellor Blvd., North Port

The Post 312 has repaired and remodeled its facility following damages caused by Hurricane Ian.


Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.

