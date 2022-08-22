Leadership North Port 2022

The Leadership North Port Class of 2022 will graduate Friday evening at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will celebrate and congratulate the participants of the 2020-2021 Leadership North Port Class at their graduation ceremony Friday at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club.

The public is welcome to join this celebration. Reception with cash bar is at 6 p.m., and dinner and ceremony begin at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $50 or $90 per couple.


Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com or visit www.northportareachamber.com.

