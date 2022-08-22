The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will celebrate and congratulate the participants of the 2020-2021 Leadership North Port Class at their graduation ceremony Friday at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club.
The public is welcome to join this celebration. Reception with cash bar is at 6 p.m., and dinner and ceremony begin at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $50 or $90 per couple.
This year's Leadership North Port Class includes Dale Abbott, Tricia Bramble of Keller Williams Realty Gold, Lance Broat of Venice Print Center, Francis "Bud" Buckley of Bishop West Real Estate, Matthew Dill of Stellar Web Production, Susan Erwin of Sun News Media, Jennifer Fagenbaum of Family Promise, Jerome Fletcher of the city of North Port, Annie Hicks of SeePort Optometry, Anthony King, Scott Lane of North Port Fire Rescue, Maria Lara of Rotary Club of North Port Central, Ashleigh “Nikki” McCain of Caldwell Trust Company, Michele Moore of North Port Art Center, Sonia Owens of Caribbean American Cultural Connections, Nicolette Sanders of Change Consulting Solutions, Teresa Taft of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast, and Amber Towell of Busy Bee Cabinets.
We would like to congratulate each of these leaders for their participation in the 2022 Leadership North Port program.
RIBBON-CUTTING
Join us at 4 p.m. today (Aug. 23) for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Buff City Soap in Cocoplum Village, 17331 S. Tamiami Trail, North Port. Buff City will offer their Tuesday Special, four soap bars, bath bombs, shower fizzies, truffles or foaming hand soap, for $20. Beverages and snacks will be provided.
2024 COMMUNITY GUIDE
We're excited to partner with member Gelmtree Advertising for our 2023 Community Guide. We will print 7,500 magazine-style guides that will reach more than 30,000 readers. Chamber members and non-members can advertise. Contact Carole Holden to reserve your space at 352-408-8601 or Carole@TheMediaFairy.com.
GET ON THE ‘BILL’BOARD
Our summer “BILL”board campaign will continue until Sept. 2. I’ll proudly wear your business shirt on your scheduled day. I’ll also email a brief promo out about your business to our chamber members, and post the promo and a picture of myself wearing your shirt on our Facebook page. To schedule a day, call 941-564-3040 or email me at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com. Thanks this week to YMCA of Southwest Florida, Advocate Radiation Oncology, A&F Shuttle Transportation With Class, Awaken Church and Designed by Leslie.
NEW MEMBER
We would like to welcome Hallmark Business Brokers as a new member of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
MEMBER REINVESTMENTS
Thank you to those who have reinvested in the North Port Chamber and the community: Award Living Solutions, Big Summer Golf Card Holdings, Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty-Mary Flynn, Decker Plumbing & Drains, Edward Jones-Jim Fendrick, Edward Jones-Rob Nelson, Evolve Chiropractic, Friends of the Shannon Staub Library, Gulfside Mortgage Services, Howard’s Pool World, Lyons Title & Trust, North Port Foot & Ankle, North Port Forward, Palm Printing, Paw Pals Pet Sitting, Realty by Dale Thomas, Roberts Insurance Group, S & N Motorsports, ShorePoint Health Venice, Sparkle Brite Pools of North Port, The Rock Box Music School & Stage and Universal Live Media Productions.
