The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will celebrate and congratulate the Leadership North Port Class of 2020-21 Aug. 27 at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club, 5301 Heron Creek Blvd.
There will be a reception at 6 p.m. with cash bar, and dinner and graduation ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $45 per person or $80 per couple. Register by Aug. 23 at www.northportareachamber.com. Everyone is invited and encouraged to join the celebration.
This year's Leadership North Port Class includes Lesley Baber, Fur to Feathers Pet Sitting Service; Sharma Bachan, Busey Bank; Kristin Cawthorne, 941apparel.com; Commander Joseph Fussell, North Port Police Department; Nicole M. Galehouse, city of North Port; Nicholas W. Herlihy, North Port Fire Rescue; Dave Krieger, DK Consultants of Florida; Erin Lilly, United Way South Sarasota County; Linda Meeks, Energy Wellness Life; Tanya Orr, Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties; Lorsi Pizza, Lightspeed Voice; Emily R. Shaw, North Port Chamber, Whitney Stetler, Cocoa Yoga Café; Diana Uebelacker, Busy Bee Cabinets; Tammie Underwood and Lester Williams.
We would like to congratulate each of these people for their participation in the 2020-2021 Leadership North Port program.
LEADERSHIP APPLICATIONS
We’re accepting applications for the 2021-2022 Leadership North Port program. This is a series of city-wide sessions that enhance your awareness of our community and its needs by examining how leadership in the historical, geographical, educational, economic, governmental and cultural segments work together to perpetuate and advance our community and its citizens. It’s also designed to nurture and engage the leadership skills of potential and current leaders by providing an atmosphere that stimulates and fosters diverse viewpoints, resulting in innovative answers to the critical questions facing our community. The program strives to create awareness and to connect leaders with issues; it is not an academic leadership training program. Application deadline is Oct. 1. Orientation is Nov. 30, and begins with SIMSOC Dec. 3. Visit www.northportareachamber.com for more information and an application.
NETWORK@NOON LUNCHEON
This month’s Chamber Net@Noon luncheon is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 19 at Visani Italian Steakhouse and Comedy Theater, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. Cost is $15 in advance or $20 at the door. We’ll introduce new members. This is open to all members. Non-members are encouraged to attend to experience the power of chamber networking. Make reservations by Aug. 17. Bring a door prize to give away.
RIBBON-CUTTING
We're having a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Freedom Rehab Aquatic Therapy and Balance Center, 17162 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte, at 4 p.m. Aug. 20. Tour their new covered 91 degree saltwater therapy pool and their spa-like physical therapy clinic. Snacks and beverages will be provided. Ribbon Cutting Ceremonies are open to all Chamber Members and to the public. Please register at www.northportareachamber.com.
JOB CAFE SHOW
The North Port Chamber recognizes and understands the difficulties employers are having finding people willing to work. We're teaming up with CareerSource Suncoast for a weekly live Job Cafe show on our Facebook page, starting at 8 a.m. Mondays. We'll highlight 11 different employment sectors in our area. Businesses can post and announce their employment opportunities. Chamber members may post and announce employment opportunities through the chamber. Non-members may post opportunities through CareerSource Suncoast. Please call our office at 941-564-3040 or email info@northportareachamber.com if you want to participate or for more information.
SUMMER ‘BILL’BOARD CAMPAIGN
Our Annual Summer “BILL”board Campaign continues to be a smashing success for the chamber and each participating partner. Each day, I wear different business attire provided by business partners. I email a promotional flyer about the business, post the flyer, and conduct a live Facebook posting on the chamber’s page. This program is free to all chamber businesses. Dates are still available. I’d like to thank the businesses participating this week: Kiwanis Club of North Port, Friends of the Shannon Staub Library, Dollars for Mammograms, Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty and Goodwill Manasota.
BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT
Join us on our “Business Spotlight Show,” 6:30 p.m. each Wednesday on WKDW 97.5 FM Real Community Radio. This 30-minute radio show is also shown live on our Facebook page during the taping at 11:30 a.m. Fridays. This week, we’ll be talking with a representative from Goodwill Manasota. Please join us and learn more about our wonderful Chamber businesses and organizations.
NEW MEMBERS
We would like to welcome Master Movers, Residential Cleaning & More and The Joint Chiropractic as new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce:
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
