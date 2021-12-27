The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce leadership will be traveling to Tallahassee from Jan. 10-13 to meet with state legislators and present the chamber’s 2022 Legislative Priorities.
While in Tallahassee, we'll participate in the Florida Chamber of Commerce's annual Legislative Fly-In.
This two-day conference includes workshops and speaking sessions with lots of updates and informative material that will benefit the business community on a local and statewide basis.
Social gatherings will allow us to converse with the governor, state legislators, state cabinet leaders, chamber professionals and state business leaders.
This trip provides a great opportunity for your chamber to represent and promote North Port and our business community to state leaders and professionals.
I'll be making the trip with board members Dave Roth of Rothco Signs & Design, Matt Dill of Stellar Web Production, and Frank Gailer of A & F Shuttle Transportation With Class.
ANNUAL MEETING
We’re planning our Annual Meeting for 11:30 a.m. Jan. 20 at the Suncoast Technical College, 4445 Career Lane Way, North Port. This includes a State of the City Address and Business Advocate Hall of Fame Induction. This award is designed to recognize and honor an individual that has dedicated their time and efforts in support of the Business Community. The recipient’s name will be included on a plaque displayed our office and will a receive recognition award at the luncheon. This luncheon sells out every year. Cost is $35 for members and guests. Table sponsorships are $250, which includes a table for six, a listing in the program, name at table and verbal recognition at the event. Half sponsorships are $150. Reservation deadline is Jan. 17.
SPECIAL BREAKFAST
We’re having a special January Breakfast Club networking event at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 5 at Hampton Inn & Suites, 5664 Tuscola Blvd., North Port. We’ll solicit topics from the chamber membership for the 2022 Lunch & Learn workshop series. Cost is $8 and includes access to the breakfast buffet. Registration is open to all chamber members and to the public. To register, please visit the “Event Page” at www.northportareachamber.com.
MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RAFFLE
To show appreciation to our members that continue to reinvest and renew their membership with the North Port Chamber, we're conducting a raffle for members that have renewed their membership on time this year. It will be at the Annual Meeting & State of the City Address Luncheon on Jan. 20. One lucky member will win a 50-inch smart color television, thanks to our friend Thomas Mann, store manager of the Walmart Store No. 3387.
The North Port Chamber is only as strong and active as its members and we are forever grateful to the businesses and organizations that continue to support and promote our chamber on a daily basis.
NEW MEMBERS
We would like to welcome Guardian Pharmacy SWFL as a new member of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
HAPPY NEW YEAR
On behalf of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, I would like to thank our members and the North Port community for their support and endorsement of our efforts, and pledge to work even more strenuously for you in the year ahead. We wish you a Happy New Year filled with peace, joy, productivity and prosperity.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or e-mail at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
