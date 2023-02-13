The much-anticipated North Port Area Chamber of Commerce 2023 Community Guides are here.
This annual publication provides valuable information about the chamber, chamber partners, city of North Port and surrounding communities. It also provides an orientation to the community and what is available to our residents, businesses and visitors.
The 2023 Community Guides are available for free at the chamber office and other locations throughout the community.
I would like to thank all the advertisers for supporting the Community Guide and making it possible for the Chamber to provide this publication for free to our community.
The Community Guide provides a directory of businesses that are members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce. These businesses have been checked by the chamber through the Better Business Bureau prior to joining.
These businesses are reputable and reliable businesses that provide a valuable service and give back to our community. I encourage each of you to call upon these chamber businesses when you need any products and services.
BUSINESS & COMMUNITY EXPO
We’re getting ready for our 37th Annual Business & Community Expo. Everyone is invited. It’s set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 11 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way.
The Expo is designed to showcase businesses and their products and services that are available to the community.
Admission is free, and the first 300 guests will get goodie bags full of wonderful items provided by chamber members.
Worksite is once again the presenting sponsor of the Business & Community Expo.
The theme of this year’s Expo will be “Cruisin’ into 2023.”
This year, in conjunction with the theme, we will be announcing the winner of the cruise raffle. Someone will win a four- or five-night Royal Caribbean Balcony Cruise (see below).
Every vendor will be giving away door prizes. Raffle prizes will be drawn every hour with a grand prize drawing at the end of the Expo.
We encourage all businesses and organizations to take advantage of this great opportunity to promote themselves to the community and potentially secure new customers, clients and community supporters.
CRUISE RAFFLE
The chamber is conducting raffle for a four- or five-night cruise for two.
Tickets are $20. It’s for a balcony cabin, and includes everything on the cruise except alcohol. The winner gets to choose the Royal Caribbean ship, sail date and itinerary.
Buy tickets at the chamber office, at our events, on our website, and from our board members and the North Port Young Professionals.
The winner will be announced at the Business & Community Expo on March 11.
RIBBON-CUTTING CEREMONY
The North Port Chamber is participating in a tri-chamber ribbon-cutting ceremony, along with the Charlotte County and Punta Gorda chambers of commerce.
It’s 5 p.m. Feb. 16. Burnt Store Title of SWFL, 1133 Bal Harbor Blvd., Unit 1129, Punta Gorda.
Food, beverages, entertainment and give-a-ways will be provided. Register in advance.
SPEED NETWORKING
The next North Port Young Professionals speed-networking event is set for Feb. 23 at Austin’s North Port Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail.
Registration and social hour are 5:30-6 p.m., and speed networking is 6-8 p.m.
These speed networking events will be held every other month. They are open to chamber members only.
It’s a great way to promote yourself and your business to potentially new clients and to meet other business professionals in our community.
Register in advance. Space is limited to the first 20 who register. The cost is $15 and includes appetizers and non-alcoholic beverages. A cash bar will be available.
NEW MEMBERS
We would like to welcome Sharon McKinney’s Handmade Confections and S7 Solar as new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
MEMBER REINVESTMENTS
We would like to thank the following members that have recently re-invested their financial support and commitment to the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce: A & F Shuttle Transportation With Class, Back Pack Angels, Britton’s Flooring Options by Carpet One, Gulf Coast Community Foundation, Law Offices of Marc J. Miles P. A., Namack Portfolio Investment Professionals, North Port Concert Band, Puerto Rican Spice, Real Bikes Venice, Rose Rex (Friend membership), Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority, SCOE Port Charlotte, Sun News Media, Tenbusch Construction and Valerie’s House.
