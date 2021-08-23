The new North Port maps are available at the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce office, 1337 N. Sumter Boulevard.
The maps are free to the public and are made possible due to chamber members purchasing advertising opportunities in maps. The new maps have the most updated roadway and ZIP code information in North Port and portions of Charlotte County. We'd like to encourage the public to support and patronize the businesses on the map.
FREE KN95 MASKS
We recognizes that vaccinated and non-vaccinated people are concerned about the effects of the COVID-19 delta variant. That is why we're offering free KN95 face masks, thanks to Dan Platt of 511auction.com who donated and provided these masks at no cost to the public, while supplies last. Each packet contains five masks. Due to the anticipated demand, only one packet of face masks will be available per person, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
RIBBON-CUTTING CEREMONY
Please join us today at 4 p.m. at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the re-opening of the Goodwill Manasota & CareerSource Suncoast Job Center, 14879 Tamiami Trail, North Port (Goodwill Plaza). Come see how the partnership between Goodwill Manasota and CareerSource Suncoast and their programs can help employers find employees and individuals find employment opportunities. Snacks and beverages will be provided. Ribbon-cutting ceremonies are free and open to all members and to the public. Please register in advance on the event page at www.northportareachamber.com.
NONPROFIT LEADERS COLLABORATIVE
We at the chamber have a great respect for our nonprofit community and what each and every one does. We also hear how the last few years have added additional issues for them to handle and, in some cases, to survive.
Our local nonprofit leaders always strive to advance their missions and accelerate social impact. They also benefit from exchanging expertise, networking, and professional development.
To that end, we're introducing a new network dedicated to nonprofit leaders, directors, and executive board members to help exchange powerful insight and ideas to bring their visions to life.
To learn more, please plan to attend an informational meeting about the Nonprofit Leaders Collaborative from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Aug. 31 at the Olde World Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail. The free meeting will be a full introduction to highlight how nonprofits can gain much-needed insight to allow them to prosper. A continental breakfast will be provided at no cost thanks to our sponsor Lightspeed Voice.
Chamber member Joanne Cumiskey of Vision Quest Leadership founded the Collaborative in response to her work with nonprofits and unmet needs. We at the chamber see this as an invaluable tool to help a key market sector of our program of work.
Register at www.northportareachamber.com/events. Each nonprofit is encouraged to reserve two seats when making the reservation, one for an executive director or staff member, and one for a board member.
BREAKFAST CLUB NETWORKING
Our next Breakfast Club Networking event is 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Olde World Restaurant. It's $8 with eggs, choice of meat, potatoes and toast or pancakes, oatmeal, fruit and beverages. It's open to all members, and guests are invited and encouraged to attend. Bring a door prize to give away. Register in advance at www.northportareachamber.com/events.
LEADERSHIP APPLICATIONS
We’re accepting applications for the 2021-2022 Leadership North Port program. This is a series of city-wide sessions that enhance your awareness of our community and its needs by examining how leadership in the historical, geographical, educational, economic, governmental and cultural segments work together to perpetuate and advance our community and its citizens. It’s also designed to nurture and engage the leadership skills of potential and current leaders by providing an atmosphere that stimulates and fosters diverse viewpoints, resulting in innovative answers to the critical questions facing our community. The program strives to create awareness and to connect leaders with issues; it is not an academic leadership training program. Application deadline is Oct. 1. Orientation is Nov. 30, and begins with SIMSOC Dec. 3. Visit www.northportareachamber.com for more information and an application.
JOB CAFE SHOW
The North Port Chamber recognizes and understands the difficulties employers are having finding people willing to work. We’re teaming up with CareerSource Suncoast for a weekly live Job Cafe show on our Facebook page, starting at 8 a.m. Mondays. We’ll highlight 11 different employment sectors in our area. Businesses can post and announce their employment opportunities. This week is the manufacturing sector. Chamber members may post and announce employment opportunities through the chamber. Non-members may post opportunities through CareerSource Suncoast. Please call our office at 941-564-3040 or email info@northportareachamber.com if you want to participate or for more information.
SUMMER ‘BILL’BOARD CAMPAIGN
Our Annual Summer “BILL”board Campaign continues to be a smashing success for the chamber and each participating partner. Each day, I wear different business attire provided by business partners. I email a promotional flyer about the business, post the flyer, and conduct a live Facebook posting on the chamber’s page. This program is free to all chamber businesses. Dates are still available. I’d like to thank the businesses participating this week: AmeriLife of Sarasota County, Elite Hurricane Protection, Tommy’s Express Car Wash, Dream Vacations-Ed & Robin Rinkewich, and 941apparel.com powered by Stitching Solutions.
BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT
Join us on our “Business Spotlight Show,” 6:30 p.m. each Wednesday on WKDW 97.5 FM Real Community Radio. This 30-minute radio show is also shown live on our Facebook page during the taping at 11:30 a.m. Fridays. This week, we'll feature 941apparel.com, powered by Stitching Solutions. Please join us.
NEW MEMBERS
We'd like to welcome HomeTown Lenders, Kid Kelly Boxing & Fitness, Mobility Source and Xavier Financial & Mortgage Group as new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or e-mail at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com or www.northportareachamber.com.
