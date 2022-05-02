The North Port Area Chamber's summer "BILL"board campaign is back.
I'll be kicking this campaign off May 31. It will continue daily, Mondays through Fridays, until Sept. 2.
The Summer "BILL"board Campaign is a chance to promote your business during a typically slower time of year without spending a lot.
As part of this campaign, I will proudly wear your business shirt — size XXL preferred, but XL will work — on your scheduled day. I'm frequently out in the community, and a good number of visitors stop by our office, so lots of people will see it.
I'll also e-mail a brief promo out about your business to our chamber members that day, and will post the promo and a picture of myself wearing your shirt on our Facebook page.
To schedule a day, call 941-564-3040 or email me at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com.
BREAKFAST CLUB
Our next Breakfast Club networking is set 7:30 a.m. May 4 at Pitmasters All American BBQ Restaurant, 2200 Kings Highway, Punta Gorda (Port Charlotte). It’s open to all chamber members. Cost is $10 which includes a delicious breakfast buffet. Non-chamber businesses and organizations can experience the power of chamber networking. Register in advance. Bring a door prize to give away.
A NIGHT AT THE RACES
The chamber's annual Key Agency “A Night at the Races” is set for 5-10 p.m. May 21 at the George Mullen Activity Center.
Presented by Key Agency, the evening will be filled with fun and excitement for anyone who enjoys horse racing, dancing and winning fabulous prizes.
The thoroughbred horse races are up-to-date productions, shot with five cameras. Each race features commentary by professional racetrack announcers. Each person will receive “play money” with their ticket in order to bet on the horse races. There will be a special hat contest, a reverse raffle and live auction plus casino games. A food buffet, snacks and beverages will be provided. A special pre-race reception, sponsored by the North Port Moose Lodge 764, will be 4-5 p.m.
Cost is $50 per person or $90 per couple. Table sponsorships are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Visit www.northportareachamber.com for more info.
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS
This month’s Business After Hours event will be 5:30-7 p.m. May 10 at Discovery Commons South Biscayne, 6235 Hoffman St., North Port. It's open to all. Food, drinks and door prizes will be provided. Bring a door prize to give away. Please register in advance.
LEGAL LUNCH & LEARN
Our next Lunch & Learn workshop is set for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 12 at Suncoast Technical College, 4445 Career Lane, North Port. Learn about legal issues and employment laws that affect businesses. Presenters are Marc Miles and Sara Castro Potts. Admission and lunch are free, thanks to our sponsor Christian Brothers Auto. Please register in advance at www.northportareachamber.com. Lunch & Learn workshops are presented by the chamber, the city of North Port, Suncoast Technical College and Toastmasters International of North Port. Watch live on our Facebook page.
NEW MEMBER
Welcome to Red-Jay Cabinet, a new member of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
RE-INVESTMENTS
Thank you to the following who have reinvested in the North Port Chamber and community: Family Pride Roofing, Casady's Goodfellas Moving, Charlotte Bridal Boutique & Formal Menswear, Charlotte Players, Dollar for Mammograms, Edward Jones-Craig Olson, Jessica Patraw-AFLAC agent, North Port Meals on Wheels, and RE/Max Anchor Realty-Carol St. Germain.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.