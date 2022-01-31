The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will be holding the Worksite 36th Annual Business & Community Expo.
The Expo is designed to showcase business products and services available to the community and to attract potential clients/customers to businesses and organizations. It's set for 9 a.m. to noon March 12 at the George Mullen Activity Center in North Port. Worksite is once again the presenting sponsor.
This year's theme will be “We are the Champions.” In conjunction with the theme, we will be celebrating and recognizing the Atlanta Braves for winning the World Series last year. Every vendor will be giving away door prizes. There will be a grand raffle prize drawing every hour with prizes being provided by Worksite and the Atlanta Braves.
The Expo is open and free to the public, and the first 300 participants will get goody bags full of wonderful items provided by chamber members.
We encourage all businesses and organizations to take advantage of this great opportunity to promote what you do and potentially secure new customers, clients and community supporters. Vendors booths will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.
BREAKFAST CLUB
Network with the Breakfast Club, 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at Perkins Restaurant, 6001 S. Salford Blvd. See first-hand the power of networking and the benefits of being a member of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce. Bring a door prize to give away. All are invited, please register in advance.
YOUNG PROFESSIONALS SPEED NETWORKING
The North Port Young Professionals host a Speed Networking Event at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Hampton Inn & Suites, 5664 Tuscola Blvd., North Port. It's free and open to anyone 21-45 years old.
CUTTING RIBBONS
Here are some upcoming ribbon-cutting ceremonies we're planning:
• Spelltacular Sweets, 4 p.m. Feb. 18 at our office, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd.
• Just Counters & Other Stuff Multi-Chamber 20th Anniversary Celebration, 5 p.m. Feb. 17 at 1489 Market Circle, No. 309, Port Charlotte
• Paul’s Home Watch Services, 4 p.m. Feb. 23 at our office, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd.
• Pool Boy Inc., 5 p.m. Feb. 24, 27147 Del Prado Parkway, Punta Gorda.
NEW MEMBERS
We would like to welcome Family Doctors of Englewood and Rose Rex as new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
