The community is invited to the “Stop Bullying Now” presentation and open forum, set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the North Port Performing Arts Center at North Port High, 6400 Price Blvd.
The country's No. 1 rated anti-bullying speaker Fabian Ramirez will be the featured speaker for this event.
The program will be provided at all of our middle and high schools during the day and the evening program is designed for North Port and surrounding area residents.
This event is free to the public and is being sponsored by Holly’s Hope, Sarasota County Schools, the cty of North Port, Kiwanis Club of North Port, NAMI and The Florida Center. Food and beverages will be provided in the courtyard at 6 p.m.
BOARD INSTALLATION BANQUET
Our annual board of directors installation banquet is set for Sept. 24 at Plantation Golf & Country Club, 500 Rockley Blvd., Venice. This year’s banquet will have a “Prom Night Again 2” theme. Come dressed in your best prom attire. When you register, send us a photo of yourself at your own prom.
Cocktails and reception will be 5 p.m. with complimentary “Prom Night Again 2” drink. Pose for your complementary portrait. There will be a live disc jockey. Plated dinner and the program at 6 p.m. We’ll recognize the members of the 2021-22 board for their service service and install the new board. We’ll also recognize the North Port Young Professionals board members.
Tickets are $75. Table sponsorships and other sponsorships are available. This event is open to all. Visit www.northportareachamber.com for more information.
RIBBON-CUTTING CEREMONY
Join us at 4 p.m. Wednesday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Urban Culture Boutique, 1103 N. Toledo Blade Blvd. Urban Culture will be offer 10% discount on aesthetics if scheduled during the event and 10% discount on boutique items if purchased during the event. It's free and all are invited. Please register in advance.
LEADERSHIP NORTH PORT
We are now accepting applications for the 2022-2023 Leadership North Port program. Leadership North Port is a series of city-wide programs designed to enhance participants’ awareness of our community and its needs by examining how leadership in the historical, geographical, educational, economic, governmental and cultural segments work together to perpetuate and advance the North Port community and its citizens. Orientation will be Nov. 16, and the program begins with opening retreat Dec. 9. Application deadline is Sept. 30. Applications will be reviewed and a selection committee will select the participants. Visit www.northportareachamber.
NEW CHAMBER MEMBERS
We would like to welcome Florida Total Health, Heron Creek Community Foundation, Jett’s Flooring and Senior Living Selections as new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.