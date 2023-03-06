The big week is here. The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce invites the community to come out to the 37th Annual Business & Community Expo, set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 11 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way.

The Expo is free, and is designed to showcase businesses and their products and services that are available to the community. The first 300 guests will get goody bags full of wonderful items provided by chamber members.


Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportarea

chamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments