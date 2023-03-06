The big week is here. The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce invites the community to come out to the 37th Annual Business & Community Expo, set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 11 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way.
The Expo is free, and is designed to showcase businesses and their products and services that are available to the community. The first 300 guests will get goody bags full of wonderful items provided by chamber members.
This year’s theme is “Cruisin’ into 2023.”
Every vendor will be giving away door prizes. Raffle prizes will be drawn every hour, including tickets on the King Fisher Fleet and Cruisin’ Tikis Sarasota.
There will be a grand raffle prize drawing for vouchers on the Key West Express conducted at the end of the Expo. We’ll also announce the winner of our Royal Caribbean cruise.
We’d like to thank the following sponsors and vendors that are participating:
• Presenting Sponsor, Worksite.
• Vendor Breakfast Sponsor, Hoover Pressure Cleaning
• Pipes & Drapes Sponsor, Freedom Rehab Aquatic Therapy & Balance Center, Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens, LLC and WENG Radio 98.1 FM/107.5 FM/1530 AM
• Event Sponsors: Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty, Cover Your Assets Home Watch, Decker Plumbing & Drains, Elite Inspections & Pest Solutions, Family Doctors of North Port, Movement Mortgage, Ristow Roofing, SCORE Port Charlotte, ShorePoint Health, SWFL Camping Rentals and The Rock Doctor.
• Promotional Sponsors: 941Apparel.com, Atlanta Braves Spring Training Complex, Babe’s Plumbing, Busey Bank, Charlotte Bridal Boutique & Formal Menswear, Charlotte State Bank & Trust, Christian Brothers Automotive, Dean McConville-State Farm Insurance Agent, Epiphany Health, Florida Power & Light Co., Heidi Choiniere-Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty, Key Agency, Mattamy Homes, Rothco Signs & Design, Sarasota Memorial Health Care System, Security Alarm Corporation, SeePort Optometry, Superior Pools of SWFL, Tommy’s Express Car Wash, Venice Print Center, and YMCA of Southwest Florida
• Vendors are Abbot Air, Achieva Credit Union, Advocate Radiation Oncology, Back Pack Angels, Bazing, Burnt Store Title of SWFL, Cocoa Yoga Café, Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty, Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty-Linda & Ted Curran, Command Performance Firearms & Training, Cover Your Assets Home Watch, Decker Plumbing & Drains, Design by Leslie, Dream Vacations-Gid Pool, Elite Inspections & Pest Solutions, Family Doctors of North Port, Freedom Rehab Aquatic Therapy & Balance Center, Keller Williams Peace River Partners-Rhonda Gustitus Team, KIA of Port Charlotte, Mobility Source, Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial, Movement Mortgage, North Port Moose Lodge 764, Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens, Ristow Roofing, S7 Solar, SCORE Port Charlotte, Senior Living Selections, ShorePoint Health, Sun News Media, Suncoast Blood Centers, SWFL Camping Rentals, The Joyce Choice, The Rock Doctor, and WENG Radio 98.1 FM/107.5 FM & 1530 AM.
CRUISE RAFFLE
You can still get tickets for our cruise-for-two raffle.
Tickets are $20. The prize is a balcony cabin for four or five nights, and includes everything on the cruise except alcohol. The winner gets to choose the Royal Caribbean ship, sail date and itinerary.
Buy tickets at the chamber office, at our events, on our website, and from our board members and the North Port Young Professionals.
The winner will be announced at the Business & Community Expo on Saturday.
LUNCH & LEARN
The first Lunch & Learn session of our new year is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 9 at the Suncoast Technical College, 4445 Career Lane, North Port.
The topic will be “Creating Engaging Content,” presented by Carole Holden of Gelmtree Advertising. Whether you’re writing for your website, blog, social media, advertising, or any kind of marketing collateral, you want your message to connect and resonate with people, stimulating engagement with you and your company.
Lunch will be provided at no charge thanks to sponsor Burnt Store Title SWFL. Register at www.northportareachamber.com.
NEW MEMBERS
We would like to welcome the following new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce: Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty-Mary Strimple, Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty-Mike Nabers, Junk Dat Mess, Ed’s Lawn Care, PBJ Unique Creations, Reaper Rodent Removal, Vinnie’s Home Care, and Word of Life Church.
MEMBER REINVESTMENTS
We’d like to thank the following members that have recently re-invested their financial support and commitment to the North Port chamber and the community: 20 Fifth Ink, AMVETS Post 3132, Designed By Leslie, Hair Candy, Keller Williams Peace River Partners, and Westcoast electrical Services.
