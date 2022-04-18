This month’s Network @ Noon luncheon is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at The Lighthouse Grill at Stump Pass, 260 Maryland Ave., Englewood.
It’s $20 and includes delicious food options, beverages and some great chamber networking. Join us and experience the breath-taking view of the Intracoastal Waterway at Stump Pass.
We’ll introduce new members. Bring a door prize to give away. Register by April 19.
RIBBON-CUTTING
Everybody’s welcome to our ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Environmental Conservancy of North Port and Surrounding Areas at 4 p.m. Friday, at the vacant property next door to 6581 Ohio Road, North Port.
Attendees are asked to not park in front of the house on Ohio Road. Wear comfortable outdoor shoes. Beverages and Snacks will be provided. Please register at www.northportareachamber.com.
GET ON THE MAP
The North Port chamber is offering our members the opportunity to order and purchase advertising opportunities in the 2022 North Port maps.
These maps are very popular, and the chamber will have 4,000 maps printed and distributed locally, statewide and nationally beginning in July 2022.
Businesses interested in purchasing an ad must order and make payment by May 13. Visit www.northportareachamber.com or call us for rates and more information.
DIAMOND CLUB
A new Building Fund Campaign is in place to help with renovations and to eliminate the mortgage for the chamber’s new building, set to open in 2023.
Our new Diamond Club program allows members to make payments of $37 per month for 12 months, or a one-time payment of $444 toward the Building Fund.
Diamond Club members receive the following benefits:
• Satisfaction and pride of joining like-minded individuals committed to paying off the building’s mortgage and renovations.
• VIP Experience at selected chamber events.
• Diamond Club lanyard/business card holder to display Diamond Club Status.
Call us to find out more about the Diamond Club.
NEW MEMBERS
We would like to welcome Classical Ballet Academy, Harbor Nissan, Mangrove Home Inspections and Mold, J. Galt Finance Suite, and Michael Saunders & Company as new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
CHAMBER REINVESTMENTS
We realize our members are the lifeblood of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and the city of North.
Here is some who have reinvested in chamber membership recently: Avalon Insurance Group, Dave’s Window Cleaning & Pressure Washing, Raymond Building Supply Corp. and the Environmental Conservancy of North Port.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.