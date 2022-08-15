It’s a night you don’t want to miss!
Join us for the chamber’s Diamond Gala “Great Expectations,” from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 19, presented by Kia of Port Charlotte in their state-of-the-art showroom, 202 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
This cocktail attire event honors our Diamond Program members, whose contributions help to pay off the mortgage of our new Chamber of Commerce building.
Enjoy delicious gourmet fare from Chef Rolf of New Florida Kitchen and live music from R. Anthony of The Voice.
Diamond Donor and Diamond Club members receive the royal treatment in their very own VIP section and perks, and all guests will be dazzled with a red carpet “paparazzi” entrance, valet parking, special photo booth and beer and wine flowing all night. Additional proceeds help remodeling and ownership of our new location.
Tickets are available now. Sponsor or become a Diamond Program member and receive discounted or complimentary tickets. This event is open to all.
In conjunction with the “Great Expectations” Diamond Gala, the Chamber is raffling a beautiful Diamond Necklace and matching pair of Diamond Stud Earrings, value at over $3,000 and provided by Classic Creations in Venice, for the event. Raffle tickets are $20 per ticket or $100 for six tickets and be bought in advance online at www.northportareachaber.com, at the Chamber office or at the event. There will be a limit of 200 raffle tickets available for purchase. Drawing will take place this Friday at the Diamond Gala Event.
RIBBON-CUTTING
Join us at 5 p.m. today, (Aug. 16) for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Compass Health Consultants at the Chamber office, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd. Get a free review of your current plan with no obligation to buy. All are invited. Beverages and snacks provided.
NETWORK @ NOON
Join us for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 18, at Buffalo Wild Wings, Cocoplum Village Shops, 18379 Tamiami Trail. The cost is $20 and includes food options, beverages and some great chamber networking. It's open to members and guests. Bring a door prize. Register at www.northportareachamber.com.
LEADERSHIP GRADUATION
The chamber will celebrate and congratulate the 2020-2021 Leadership North Port Class at their graduation ceremony Aug. 26 at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club. Reception with cash bar is at 6 p.m., and dinner and ceremony begin at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $50 or $90. Deadline to register is Aug. 22 The public is invited and encouraged to join in the celebration.
GET ON THE ‘BILL’BOARD
Our summer “BILL”board campaign will continue until Sept. 2. I’ll proudly wear your business shirt on your scheduled day. I’ll also email a brief promo out about your business to our chamber members, and post the promo and a picture of myself wearing your shirt on our Facebook page. To schedule a day, call 941-564-3040 or email me at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com. Thanks this week to Dubz BBQ, Hoover Pressure Cleaning, Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens, Fur to Feathers Pet Sitting Service and Rothco Signs & Design.
NEW MEMBERS
We would like to welcome 777 Auto, ADP, Hanlon Law, iTrip Vacations Punta Gorda/Manasota Key, Nancy’s Concierge Services and Treasure Lanes Bowling Center as new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
MEMBER REINVESTMENTS
Thank you to those who have reinvested in the North Port Chamber and the community: Allstate Insurance–Steve Matthews Agency, Busy Bee Cabinet, the city of North Port, Fred Astaire Dance Studio, Mr. Bugs Termite and Pest Services and Puerto Rican Spice.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or e-mail at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
