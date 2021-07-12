The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will host the "Hot Summer Nights IX" Business-to-Business Expo, presented by Kyle Kurtis Salon & Spa. It's set for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port.
The expo is designed to bring the business community together for networking opportunities. Promote your business and establish worthwhile business relationships. It's open to all chamber and non-chamber businesses. Admission is $5, or free if you provide a business card that will also get you in the door prize drawing. Vendor booths will be decorated for the “Hot Summer Nights IX” theme. The booth voted best decorated will win free booth space at the 2022 expo. A limited number of booths and sponsorships are available.
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS
This month’s Business After Hours is 5:30 p.m. today (July 13) at Worksite, 2579 N. Toledo Blade Blvd., North Port. It's open to all chamber members at no cost. Food and beverages will be provided. Non-members can come and experience the power of networking and the benefits of chamber membership. Bring a door prize to give away. Register in advance, please.
NETWORK@NOON
Our Net @ Noon Luncheon is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, 4400 Lister St., Port Charlotte. It's $15 in advance or $20 at the door. We'll introduce new members. This is open to all members, and non-chamber businesses are encouraged to attend to experience the power of chamber networking. Bring a door prize to give away. Please make reservations by June 14.
RIBBON-CUTTING
Join us for the free grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Rock Box Music School & Stage, 1123 N. Toledo Blade Blvd., North Port. It's 2-4 p.m. Friday, July 16, and we'll cut the ribbon at 3:30 p.m. There will be live music, food and beverages. Come out and meet the music teachers and owners Angel and Sally Bartolotta. Please make reservations in advance.
LEADERSHIP NORTH PORT
We're accepting applications for the 2021-2022 Leadership North Port program. Leadership North Port is a series of city-wide programs designed to enhance participants’ awareness of our community and its needs by examining how leadership in the historical, geographical, educational, economic, governmental and cultural segments work together to perpetuate and advance the North Port community and its citizens. The program is also designed to nurture and engage the leadership skills of potential and current leaders by providing an atmosphere that stimulates and fosters diverse viewpoints, resulting in innovative answers to the critical questions facing our community. The program strives to create awareness and to connect leaders with issues; it is not an academic leadership training program. The program is not political and does not recommend or advocate policy positions on public matters. Orientation will be Nov. 30, and begins with SIMSOC Dec. 3. Application deadline is Oct. 1. Visit www.northportareachamber.com for more information and an application.
JOB CAFE SHOW
The North Port Chamber recognizes and understands the difficulties employers are having finding people willing to work. We're teaming up with CareerSource Suncoast for a weekly live Job Cafe show on our Facebook page, starting at 8 a.m. July 19. The show is highlighting 11 different employment sectors in our area. Businesses can post and announce their employment opportunities. On Monday, we’ll highlight the healthcare industry. Chamber members may post and announce employment opportunities through the chamber. Non-members may post opportunities through CareerSource Suncoast. Please call our office at 941-564-3040 or email info@northportareachamber.com if you want to participate or for more information.
KIWANIS CLOTHES DRIVE
We're proud to be an official drop-off location for the Kiwanis Club of North Port's clothing drive for youth in North Port. Their goal is to keep children from having to attend school in ragged clothing, and to provide new socks and underwear when needed. Many of our families were financially devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the need will likely be even greater this school year. We're asking all of our members and the community to bring new youth-sized underwear and sock donations to our office, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd., during working hours, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
SUMMER BILL-BOARD
Our Annual Summer “BILL”board Campaign continues to be a smashing success for the chamber and each participating partner. Each day, I wear different business attire provided by business partners. I email a promotional flyer about the business, post the flyer, and conduct a live Facebook posting on the chamber’s page. This program is free to all chamber businesses. Dates are still available. I’d like to thank the following businesses that are participating this week: Lighthouse Pointe Total Reporting, Security Alarm Corp., Suncoast Social Security Advisors, Gene Matthews Boys & Girls Club and Murdock Stones, Etc.
BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT
Join us on our “Business Spotlight Show,” 6:30 p.m. each Wednesday on WKDW 97.5 FM Real Community Radio. This 30-minute radio show is also shown live on our Facebook page during the taping at 11:30 a.m. Fridays. This week, we spotlight Suncoast Social Security Advisors. Please join us and learn more about our wonderful chamber businesses and organizations.
NEW MEMBERS
We'd like to welcome Firestone Complete Auto Care and Tricia Bramble-Keller Williams Realty Gold as new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
