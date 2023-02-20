The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for the 37th Annual Business & Community Expo on March 11.
This free event is set for 9 a.m. to noon that day at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way.
Worksite is once again the presenting sponsor. This year’s theme is “Cruisin’ into 2023.”
The Expo is designed to showcase businesses and their products and services that are available to the community. The first 300 guests will get goody bags full of wonderful items provided by chamber members.
Every vendor will be giving away door prizes. Raffle prizes will be drawn every hour, including tickets on the King Fisher Fleet and Cruisin’ Tikis Sarasota, for the public to win.
There will be a grand raffle prize drawing for vouchers on the Key West Express conducted at the end of the Expo. We’ll also announce the winner of our Royal Caribbean cruise.
RIBBON-CUTTING
Join us at 4 p.m. Friday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Adams Homes, 8008 Skile Road, North Port. This is a brand-new community. Adams Homes will have an open house from 3 to 6 p.m. that day and will bring in bounce houses, a clown, artists, beverages, finger foods and sandwiches.
Join us as we congratulate and celebrate Adams Homes in this new community and see what types of homes they have available. Please register on our website.
BREAKFAST NETWORKING
The next Breakfast Club Networking is 7 a.m. March 1 at the Senior Friendship Center, 2350 Scenic Drive, Venice. The breakfast is being catered by Der Dutchman and is $12 per person. Attendees must register in advance by Feb. 24. No walk-up attendees will be permitted. This event is open to all. Bring an item to give out as a door prize.
CRUISE RAFFLE
You can still get tickets for our cruise-for-two raffle.
Tickets are $20. It’s for a balcony cabin for four or five nights, and includes everything on the cruise except alcohol. The winner gets to choose the Royal Caribbean ship, sail date and itinerary.
Buy tickets at the chamber office, at our events, on our website, and from our board members and the North Port Young Professionals.
The winner will be announced at the Business & Community Expo on March 11.
COMMUNITY GUIDES
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce 2023 Community Guides are here.
The guide provides valuable information about the chamber, chamber partners, city of North Port and surrounding communities. It also provides an orientation to the community and what is available to our residents, businesses and visitors.
The Community Guide provides a directory of businesses that are members of the North Port Chamber. These businesses have been checked by the chamber through the Better Business Bureau prior to joining. They are reputable and reliable, provide a valuable service and give back to our community. I encourage each of you to call upon these chamber businesses when you need any products and services.
The guides are free at the chamber office and other locations throughout the community.
NEW MEMBERS
We would like to welcome Greek Grille, North Port Acupuncture, and Storm Damage Solutions — Smart-Tarp, as new members of the North Port area Chamber of Commerce.
MEMBER REINVESTMENTS
We would like to thank the following members that have recently re-invested their financial support and commitment to the North Port Chamber and the community: Caddy Carts, Charlotte Technical Center, Cooling Dynamic Refrigeration & Air, Designed by Leslie, Education Foundation of Sarasota County, Imagine School at North Port, Kevin Schapley DMD, North Port High School, North Port Police Officers Association, Seniors Blue Book and Tax Savers.
