Are you confused about which entity to use for your business? Should it be an LLC, a corporation, a partnership, or sole proprietorship?
Would you like to learn some legal best practices for business operation?
Are you ready to hire employees, or just have legal questions about starting and running your business?
Don’t get caught in the middle of a legal nightmare because you were unaware or too afraid to ask. Come to our next Lunch & Learn workshop for vital advice for business owners, featuring attorneys Marc Miles and Sara Castro Potts.
It's set for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 12 at Suncoast Technical College, 4445 Career Lane, North Port.
Admission and lunch are free, thanks to our sponsor Christian Brothers Auto. Please register in advance at www.northportareachamber.com. Lunch & Learn workshops are presented by the chamber, the city of North Port, Suncoast Technical College and Toastmasters International of North Port. Watch live on our Facebook page.
A NIGHT AT THE RACES
The chamber’s annual Key Agency “A Night at the Races” is set for 5-10 p.m. May 21 at the George Mullen Activity Center.
Presented by Key Agency, the evening will be filled with fun and excitement for anyone who enjoys horse racing, dancing and winning fabulous prizes.
The thoroughbred horse races are up-to-date productions, shot with five cameras. Each race features commentary by professional racetrack announcers. Each person will receive “play money” with their ticket in order to bet on the horse races. There will be a special hat contest, a reverse raffle and live auction plus casino games. A food buffet, snacks and beverages will be provided. A special pre-race reception, sponsored by the North Port Moose Lodge 764, will be 4-5 p.m.
Cost is $50 per person or $90 per couple. Table sponsorships are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Visit www.northportareachamber.com for more info.
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS
This month’s Business After Hours is 5:30-7 p.m. May 10 at Discovery Commons South Biscayne, 6235 Hoffman St., North Port. It’s open to all. Food, drinks and door prizes will be provided. Bring a door prize to give away. Please register in advance.
RIBBON-CUTTINGS
We've got two ribbon-cutting ceremonies this week, and everyone's invited:
• May 12, 4 p.m. at The Gallery at North Port, 1322 N. Main St., North Port. Come see this beautiful facility and the many amenities. Corporate representatives from their parent company will be attending, and their dining facility will be serving up delicious food and beverages.
• May 13, 10:30 a.m., at 20 Fifth Ink, 12715 S. Tamiami Trail. Beverages and snacks will be provided. Get a small tattoo for only $25 all day!
NEWCOMER DAY
North Port's Newcomer Day is set for 10 a.m. to noon May 14 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. The chamber presents this expo in partnership with the city's Parks & Recreation Department. It's designed to connect residents with resources, programs, and services within the community. Find information tables featuring local nonprofits, government entities, and businesses. Free parking and admission. Visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/NewcomerDay call 941-429-7275.
NETWORK @ NOON
This month’s Network @ Noon Luncheon will 11:30 a.m. May 19 at AMVETS Post 312, 7050 Chancellor Blvd. Have lunch for $20 and enjoy some great networking.Bring a door prize to give away. Make your reservations by Tuesday.
NEW MEMBER
Welcome to Florida State Roofing & Construction, a new member of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
RE-INVESTMENTS
Thank you to the following who have reinvested in the North Port Chamber and community: Anytime Realty, Charlotte Bridal Boutique & Formal Menswear, Friends of the Library North Port, Frohlich, Gordon & Beason Law Firm, Hotel Venezia, Mike Douglass Plumbing, and Port Charlotte SCORE.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040, wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
