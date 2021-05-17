Joining the chamber of commerce could be a smart business decision for you and comes with many benefits that can boost your business.
Being a member makes your business more desirable to customers. When a small business is a member, consumers are more likely to purchase goods or services, which in turn can increase your profits because customers view your business more favorably.
The chamber provides marketing that will expose customers to your business with no extra cost to you. Take advantage of positive brand recognition and exposure on the chamber’s website and larger social networks, and the many cost-effective advertising and sponsorship opportunities offered by newsletters, digital marketing campaigns, and events to reach more of your market for less.
We are also unofficially the local visitors center and do have a lot of local residents and visitors that visit our office and website.
The chamber of commerce has a large following, so any exposure the chamber gives to your business can be beneficial.
When your business becomes a member, your company receives a listing on our website as well as in our community guide, published annually. Membership also affords your business the opportunity to display your marketing materials and business cards in our office.
As a member, your business will be welcomed at our regularly scheduled networking events, including breakfast club, net@noon Luncheon, business after hours, and ribbon-cuttings.
These are just a few ways to get involved with your chamber and be better connected to other local businesses. The more you engage, the more you get to know the other community and business leaders that can advocate for your business.
By joining the chamber of commerce, you can gain discounts on many of your business needs. They may include discounts on insurances, office supplies, shipping, marketing, accounting software, and payroll services, just to name a few.
Chamber members will often offer discounts to one another.
Whether you are a business with no employees or have employees in the hundreds, you can enjoy an exceptional return on investment by leveraging your chamber’s marketing, savings, advocacy and networking benefits.
Network at Noon
We'll continue the Cinco de Mayo celebration at this month’s Network @ Noon Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 20 at Moe’s Southwest Grill, 5668 Tuscola Blvd., North Port. It's $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Open to all chamber members and guests. Preregister by May 19. Bring a door prize to give away.
Chamber orientation
Our chamber orientation is set for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, at the Olde World Restaurant, 14415 S. Tamiami Trail. Discover the benefits and opportunities that come with chamber membership. This is for new, current and prospective members are welcome. See how we can help you promote your products and services to grow and succeed. We’ll follow that by showing you how to use our website. Please register in advance so proper arrangements can be made. Breakfast will be available for purchase.
Commercial Real Estate Summit
North Port’s Economic Development Division is hosting the fifth annual Real Estate Summit from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 21, at City Hall. This year’s focus is commercial real estate and the dynamic outlook for North Port. The event is hybrid with both in-person and online options.
Keynote speaker Brian Bailey is a commercial real estate expert at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta who will present the global perspective of the market. There will be a panel of city staff discussing the fundamentals of opening a business in North Port. Economic Development manager Mel Thomas will present the key findings of the recent feasibility study. And Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota’s Destin Wells will highlight available incentives. Ron Starner, executive vice president of Site Selection magazine, will bring unique insights on North Port's exciting outlook.
To register, email economicdevelopment@cityofnorthport.com and indicate if you will attend in-person or online. For more information, visit www.CityofNorthPort.com/business or call 941-429-7029.
Get on the ‘BILLboard’
I will be kicking off our annual summer “BILLboard” campaign June 1, and it will continue weekdays until Sept. 7. Contact me and I will proudly wear your business shirt on your scheduled day and will email a brief promo out about your business to our members and post about it on our Facebook page. To schedule a day, call 941-564-3040 or email me at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com.
New members
The Chamber would like to welcome Dollars for Mammograms, FirstLight Home Care and Shannon Staub Public Library as new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
