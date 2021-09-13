We’re excited to unveil the North Port Area Chamber’s 2021-2022 Chamber Champion program.
This allows chamber members to invest in the chamber — in addition to their annual membership dues — to provide support to the chamber and its effort to fulfill its mission and to gain additional exposure for their business.
This program maximizes marketing and networking opportunities to promote your business to members and the community. Sponsorship levels include: Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze and Community Partner levels. The last day to register is Sept. 30.
The new Diamond level provides an opportunity for members to contribute to our new chamber office building fund. Contributors will have their name on the Diamond donor plaque, which will be displayed in the new building when we move.
INSTALLATION BANQUET
Our 35th annual board of directors installation banquet is set for Sept. 25 at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, 4400 Lister St., Port Charlotte.
We’re planning a luau theme, so come dressed accordingly. Cocktails and hors d’ oeuvres are from 5 to 6 p.m. The special plated dinner and program will be 6 to 8 p.m. We’ll have live Hawaiian dance entertainment and complimentary 4-by-6-inch photo portraits for everyone. Cost is $60. Full- and half-table sponsorships are available. We’ll have a charter bus to and from our chamber office with complimentary drinks for $15 per person. Visit www.northportareachamber.com for additional sponsorship information and to register.
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS
This month’s Business After Hours is being sponsored and hosted from 5 to 7 p.m. today, Sept. 14, by Charlotte County Ford, 3156 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. It’s open to all chamber members at no cost. Food and beverages will be provided. Guests are invited to see first-hand the power of networking and the benefits of being a member of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce. Bring a door prize to give away. Register today, please.
NETWORK @ NOON
Our Network @ Noon Luncheon is 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at Plantation Golf & Country Club, 500 Rockley Blvd., Venice. It’s $15 in advance or $20 at the door. We’ll introduce new members. Non-member businesses and organizations are encouraged to attend to experience the power of chamber networking. Bring a door prize to give away. Please register by today (Sept. 14).
JOB & CAREER FAIR
The chamber will host a Job & Career Fair from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 24 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. It’s designed to match businesses and employees. Businesses can reserve a table. It’s $50 for members and $100 for nonmembers.
LEADERSHIP CEREMONY RESCHEDULED
We’ve rescheduled the 2020-2021 Leadership North Port’s graduation ceremony for Sept. 17 at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club. The reception begins at 6 p.m. and includes a cash bar. Dinner and the ceremony are at 6:30 p.m. The public is invited.
This year’s Leadership North Port Class includes Lesley Baber, Fur to Feathers Pet Sitting Service; Sharma Bachan, Busey Bank; Kristin Cawthorne, 941apparel.com; Commander Joseph Fussell, North Port Police Department; Nicole M. Galehouse, city of North Port; Nicholas W. Herlihy, North Port Fire Rescue; Dave Krieger, DK Consultants of Florida; Erin Lilly, United Way South Sarasota County; Linda Meeks, Energy Wellness Life; Tanya Orr, Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties; Lorsi Pizza, Lightspeed Voice; Emily R. Shaw, North Port Chamber, Whitney Stetler, Cocoa Yoga Café; Diana Uebelacker, Busy Bee Cabinets; Tammie Underwood and Lester Williams.
Congratulations to each of these graduates of the 2020-2021 Leadership North Port program.
LEADERSHIP APPLICATIONS
We’re accepting applications for the 2021-2022 Leadership North Port program. This is a series of city-wide sessions that enhance your awareness of our community . The program strives to create awareness and to connect leaders with issues; it is not an academic leadership training program. Application deadline is Oct. 1. Orientation is Nov. 30, and begins with SIMSOC on Dec. 3. Visit www.northportareachamber.com for more information and an application.
FREE KN95 MASKS
We’re offering free KN95 face masks, thanks to Dan Platt of 511auction.com who donated and provided these masks at no cost to the public, while supplies last. Each packet contains five masks. Due to the anticipated demand, only one packet of face masks will be available per person, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
NEW MEMBERS
We would like to welcome Caldwell Trust Company, David Quenneville-Keller Williams Island Life Real Estate, Everglades Equipment Group and Unicorn Strong Pool Service as new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
