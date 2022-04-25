The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for the annual Key Agency "A Night at the Races," set for 5-10 p.m. May 21 at George Mullen Activity Center.
Presented by Key Agency, the evening will be filled with fun and excitement for anyone who enjoys horse racing, dancing and winning fabulous prizes.
The thoroughbred horse races are up-to-date productions shot with five cameras. Each race features commentary by professional racetrack announcers. Each person will receive "play money" with their ticket in order to bet on the horse races.
There will be a special hat contest, a reverse raffle and live auction plus casino games.
A food buffet, snacks and beverages will be provided.
A special pre-race reception, sponsored by the North Port Moose Lodge 764, will be 4-5 p.m.
Cost to attend is $50 per person or $90 per couple. Table sponsorships are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Visit www.northportareachamber.com for more info.
RIBBON-CUTTING
We're conducting two ribbon-cutting ceremonies this week for new businesses that recently joined:
• Happy Bins, 4 p.m. Friday at the chamber office, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd. Snacks and beverages will be provided.
• MexiJun, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, on the City Green in North Port. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. First-responders, show badge or ID and get 35% off.
BREAKFAST CLUB
Our next Breakfast Club networking is set 7:30 a.m. May 4 at Pitmasters All American BBQ Restaurant, 2200 Kings Highway, Punta Gorda (Port Charlotte). It's open to all chamber members. Cost is $10 which includes a delicious breakfast buffet. Non-chamber businesses and organizations can experience the power of chamber networking. Register in advance. Bring a door prize to give away.
GET ON THE MAP
North Port Chamber members can purchase advertising in the 2022 North Port maps. These maps are very popular. We will have 4,000 maps printed and distributed locally, statewide and nationally beginning in July 2022. Businesses interested in purchasing an ad must order and make payment by May 13. Visit www.northportareachamber.com or call us for rates and more information.
NEW MEMBERS
We would like to welcome new members Michael Saunders & Company, Michael Saunders & Company-Englewood, Michael Saunders & Company-Punta Gorda and Michael Saunders & Company-Venice to the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
MEMBER REINVESTMENTS
We would like to thank the following members that have recently re-invested their financial support and commitment to the chamber and community: Beef 'O' Brady’s, Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty-Emily Jackson, First Light Home Care, Gator Water, Property Management Quality International, Sam's Club No. 6445, Total Air Solutions and Trinity Lutheran Church of SWFL.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
