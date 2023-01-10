For any business owner, especially small business owners, being part of the local chamber of commerce can be a valuable tool to help grow and promote business.
Here’s how to become a member of your chamber.
Research your local chambers.
Research different chambers of commerce. Your local chamber is often the most beneficial resource, but there are a number of specialty chambers that can help you reach targeted audiences or make impactful connections in your field.
Contact your local chamber. Chances are, even if you decide to work with a specialty chamber, you’ll still benefit from working with your local chamber. The process for joining is a little different for each, though, so direct contact is the best way to start.
Attend a networking event, such as an early morning breakfast gathering or a “business after hours” function.
Inquire about their political stance. One of the benefits of joining is gaining a voice in government, but make sure your chamber’s ideology does not sharply contrast with that of your business.
Set up your membership.
Meet with the director. Meet the membership director to look over membership levels and payment plans.
Check for member-to-member discounts. One of the benefits for small businesses is getting discounted goods and services from other members.
Fill out an application. The process will differ from chamber to chamber. Some may let you join immediately, while others may require some review. Submit your application and ask about next steps.
Hold your ribbon-cutting ceremony. This publicly announces your business as a chamber member. It’s a great opportunity to network with other business people and gain exposure in your community.
Making the most out of your membership.
Attend regular seminars and events. Networking and learning opportunities are two big reasons to join the chamber. Attend free programs to meet other business people and to learn new skills.
Host a networking or learning event. Establish yourself as an expert in your field. That way, when fellow members need something in your skill set or industry, they have a reason to remember you.
Volunteer for committees and for events. Actively working with your chamber builds your reputation within the organization. Often, more active chamber members report a more rewarding chamber experience and better referrals.
Attend ribbon cuttings. Just as other chamber members came out to support you during your ribbon cutting, attending ribbon cuttings for new members shows solidarity.
Tips for new members:
Members get out of a chamber of commerce what they’re willing to put into it. Actively involve yourself and your company with your local chamber to get the greatest benefits.
If your business operates in multiple areas, consider joining multiple chambers for a widespread community presence.
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS
This month’s North Port Chamber Business After Hours is 5:30 to 7 p.m. today at Bashment Event Center, 1700 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. It’s open to all members at no cost. Non-members may also attend to experience the power of chamber networking. Bring a door prize to give away. Food and beverages prizes will be provided. Register in advance.
RIBBON-CUTTING CEREMONY
We’re having a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. Thursday for Merry Maids, 12763 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Please register in advance and join us!
CHAMBER ANNUAL MEETING
Our annual luncheon meeting, which includes the State of the City address and the Business Advocate Hall of Fame induction, is set for 11:30 a.m. Jan. 19 at the Suncoast Technical College, 4445 Career Lane Way.
Lunch will be catered by Longhorn Steakhouse of Port Charlotte.
We’ll induct the recipient of the 2023 Business Advocate Hall of Fame. This award honors a person who has dedicated to supporting the business community and economic development. The recipient’s name will be included on a plaque that will be displayed at our office.
The city of North Port will provide the State of the City report, and we’ll present our annual chamber report to membership.
Tickets are $35. Table sponsorships are available for $250 for six and $125 for a half-table. Reservation deadline is Jan. 16.
CRUISE RAFFLE
The chamber is conducting raffle for a four- or five-night cruise for two.
Tickets are $20. It’s for a balcony cabin, and includes everything on the cruise except alcohol. The winner gets to choose the Royal Caribbean ship, sail date and itinerary.
Buy tickets at the chamber office, at our events, on our website, and from our board members and the North Port Young Professionals.
The winner will be announced at the Business & Community Expo on March 11.
NEW MEMBERS
We would like to welcome Stormz USA as a new member of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
MEMBER REINVESTMENTS
We’d like to recognize and thank Buffalo Graffix, Buffalo Wings & Rings, Bytestorm, Days Inn Port Charlotte, the Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County, Encompass Rehabilitation Hospital of SRQ, Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens, Wharton-Smith Inc. and Your Welcoming Committee for recently re-investing their financial support and commitment to the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and the city of North Port.
