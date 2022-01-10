Start the 2022 New Year off right by joining us for our Business After Hours event. It’s from 5:30-7 p.m. today at Security Alarm Corporation, 17776 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Security Alarm is going all-out on the food and drinks for this event. Prime Steakhouse is catering with salad, beef tips with mushroom gravy, chicken with blanc white wine, seasoned rice, mahi with creamy dill sauce, roasted garlic potatoes, shrimp, stuffed mushroom caps, brownies and cookies, water, soda, wine and beer.
Bring a door prize to give away. Business After Hour events are open to all members. There is no cost to attend. Register in advance, please.
ANNUAL MEETING, HALL OF FAME INDUCTION
We’re planning our Annual Meeting for 11:30 a.m. Jan. 20 at the Suncoast Technical College, 4445 Career Lane Way, North Port.
This includes our annual Business Advocate Hall of Fame Induction. This award is designed to recognize and honor an individual that has dedicated their time and efforts in support of the Business Community.
This year, we are honored to announce that the recipient of the 2022 Business Advocate Hall of Fame Induction is Peter Bartolotta.
This luncheon sells out every year. It also includes a State of the City Address from the city of North Port. Cost is $35 for members and guests. Table sponsorships are $250, which includes a table for six, a listing in the program, name at table and verbal recognition at the event. Half sponsorships are $150. Reservation deadline is Jan. 17.
MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RAFFLE
To show appreciation to our members who continue to reinvest and renew their membership with the North Port Chamber, we’re conducting a raffle for members that those who have renewed their membership on time this year. It will be at the Annual Meeting & State of the City Address Luncheon on Jan. 20. One lucky member will win a 50-inch smart color television, thanks to our friend Thomas Mann, store manager of the Walmart Store No. 3387.
The North Port Chamber is only as strong and active as its members and we are forever grateful to the businesses and organizations that continue to support and promote our chamber on a daily basis.
CHAMBER ORIENTATION
Our next free chamber orientation and website training session is set for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 26 at the Olde World Restaurant, 14415 S. Tamiami Trail. Orientation is designed to show the benefits and opportunities that come with a chamber membership. It’s for new members, as well as current and prospective members. We help businesses and organizations promote their products and services to the community and help their business or organization grow and succeed.
Immediately following orientation, we will conduct a chamber website training session. Learn how to use the tools on our website that are available to members.
Register in advance, please. Breakfast will be available for purchase.
RIBBON-CUTTING CEREMONY
We’re having a ribbon-cutting ceremony for North Port Music & Bird’s Eye Studio at 11 a.m. Friday on the second floor of 14860 Tamiami Trail. Join us as we welcome this business to the chamber and to North Port, and see what they have to offer. It’s free and open to all. Snacks and beverages will be provided.
