Members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce's 2021 Leadership North Port Class — in an on-going effort to support local nonprofit organizations — are collecting new or gently used clothing to donate to local charities.
North Port and the North Port Chamber are well-known as a caring community and often step up when presented with a cause to help support those less fortunate. Donations of clothing will be distributed to local charities such as TWIG, Pregnancy Solutions, The Homeless Coalition, Catholic Human Trafficking Division, Solve Maternity Home, and more.
Bring clothes to our office at 1337 N. Sumter Blvd., during office hours, through the end of June.
Breakfast Club
Our next Breakfast Club networking event is 7:30 a.m. May 5 at the Longhorn Steakhouse, Port Charlotte. The restaurant will open just for our chamber members and will provide a delicious breakfast buffet for $8. It's open to all members, and there is no additional cost unless you wish to order a meal from their breakfast menu. Guests are invited and encouraged to attend to see first-hand the power of networking and the benefits of being a chamber member. Bring a door prize to give away. In order to maintain recommended CDC guidelines and to maintain appropriate social distancing, register in advance so that proper arrangements can be made.
Virtual Horse Racing
We are planning "A Night at the Races" from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. May 22 at the George Mullen Activity Center, North Port. This will be an evening of fun-filled excitement for people who enjoy horse racing, dancing, and a chance to win fabulous prizes.
The thoroughbred horse races are up-to-date productions shot with five cameras. Each race features commentary by professional race track announcers and show all aspects of the races.
We'll have casino games, buffet and beverages, including adult beverages, a hat contest and lots of prizes. Play money won during the races can be used for prizes. The cost is $40 per person or $75 per couple. Table, half-table and additional sponsorships are available. This event is open to all.
‘Let’s CHAT’
Each Friday morning, we will host the weekly one-hour “Let’s CHAT” show by Zoom. Participants may talk informally with me and fellow chamber members on topics and issues related to the chamber and North Port starting at 7:30 a.m. The “Let’s Chat” show will be live on our Facebook page. Get the Zoom link by registering on the “Event Page” at www.northportareachamber.com.
‘Business Spotlight’
Join us on our weekly “Business Spotlight Show,” 6:30 p.m. each Wednesday on WKDW 97.5 FM Real Community Radio. This 30-minute radio show is also shown live on our Facebook page during the taping at 11:30 a.m. Fridays. This week, we spotlight chamber member, Port Charlotte KIA.
New members
We would like to welcome Merry Maids and The Environmental Conservancy of North Port as new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
Bill Gunnin is the executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or e-mail at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit the website at www.northportareachamber.com.
