The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will conduct an orientation session at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Olde World Restaurant, 14415 S. Tamiami Trail.
It’s designed to provide information on the benefits and opportunities that come with a chamber membership. It’s good for new, current and prospective members.
We have many ways to help businesses and organizations promote their products and services to the community so your business can grow and succeed.
Immediately following the orientation session, we’ll conduct a website training session to show members how to use our website tools to help promote their business or organization, and to participate in our functions and events.
These sessions are free and open to all members and to the public. Please register in advance. Breakfast will be available for purchase.
North Port map
The North Port Chamber is offering the opportunity for member and nonmember businesses to order and purchase advertising opportunities in the 2021 North Port maps. These maps are very popular and the chamber will have 4,000 printed and distributed locally, statewide and nationally beginning in July. The deadline for ordering and payment is May 31.
Get on the BILLboard
I will be kicking off our annual summer “BILLboard” campaign June 1, and it will continue weekdays until Sept. 7. Contact me and I will proudly wear your business shirt on your scheduled day and will email a brief promo out about your business to our members and post about it on our Facebook page. To schedule a day, call 941-564-3040 or email me at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com.
Virtual “Let’s CHAT’
Each Friday morning, we will host the weekly one-hour “Let’s CHAT” show by Zoom. Participants may talk informally with me and fellow chamber members on topics and issues related to the chamber and North Port from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. The “Let’s Chat” show will be live on our Facebook page. Get the Zoom link by registering on the “Event Page” at www.northportareachamber.com.
New members
We would like to welcome Caribbean American Cultural Connections, Gulf Shore Realty-Keith & Patricia Team, Hope for North Port, Nuclear Energy and Coffee Bar, SB Payroll and HR, and Southeast Re-Marketing Services as the newest members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
