We're having a North Port Area Chamber of Commerce orientation at 8:30 a.m. March 30 at the Olde World Restaurant, 14415 S. Tamiami Trail, North Port.
Learn about the benefits and opportunities that come with a chamber membership. This is for new, current and even prospective chamber members. We can help you promote your products and services to the community so your business or organization grow and succeed.
Orientations are free and open to all. Please register in advance at www.northportareachamber.com. A breakfast menu will be available for meal purchases.
BREAKFAST NETWORKING
The next Breakfast Club Networking will is 7:30 a.m. April 6 at Longhorn Steakhouse, 1381 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Pete Contrevo is opening up the Longhorn early just for our members, and is preparing a delicious breakfast buffet. The cost is $10. Please register and pay in advance. Bring an item to give out as a door prize. Non-chamber businesses and organizations are encouraged to come and see first-hand the power of chamber networking and meet our many wonderful members.
SPOTLIGHT RADIO
To show our appreciation to the many wonderful businesses and organizations that make up the membership, the chamber conducts a weekly “Business Spotlight Show” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays on WKDW 97.5 FM Real Community Radio. This 30-minute show is also live on our Facebook page during taping at 11:30 a.m. Fridays. We spotlight a different chamber business or organization and showcase their products and services. We encourage our community to shop local and support chamber businesses and organizations.
LET’S CHAT
Tune in at 8 a.m. every Friday by ZOOM for Let’s Chat. We talk about topics and issues related to the North Port Chamber and the city of North Port. This informal conversation provides a great opportunity for people to ask questions and obtain information. It’s live on our Facebook page.
NEW MEMBERS
We would like to welcome Charlotte County Inline Hockey Association and The MexiJun as new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
MEMBER REINVESTMENTS
We recognize our members are the lifeblood of our chamber and the city of North Port. We would like to recognize and thank the following that have recently re-invested their financial support and commitment to the chamber and the community: AMVET Post 312, Bail Appliance Sales and Service, CenterPlace Health, Diamond Events, Donna’s Door and Window Company, Farr Law Firm, First International Title, Freedom Rehab Aquatic Therapy and Balance Center, Geneva Financial, Grant Pools, Gulfcoast Engraving and Awards, Hamsher Homes, Keller Williams Peace River Partners, Local Ladies Social Network, Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial, North Port Natural Florist, Puerto Rican Spice, Re/Max Anchor Realty, Rescue Garage, Rob Hurth Photography, Storm Smart Hurricane Screens, Superior Heating & Cooling, The Salvation Army and Westcoast Electric Services.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com
