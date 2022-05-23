The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will be conducting a Chamber Orientation at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Olde World Restaurant, 14415 S. Tamiami Trail.
Our orientation sessions are designed to provide information on the benefits and opportunities that come with chamber membership. This is for new members, and also current and prospective members.
Your chamber can help your business or organization grow and succeed. Orientation is free and open to all. Breakfast will be available for purchase. Please register in advance at www.northportareachamber.com.
RIBBON-CUTTINGS
We’ll be conducting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Salt & Light Holistic Spa, 2453 Sycamore St., North Port. Light dessert snacks will be provided.
Our next one will be 4 p.m. May 31, to introduce Kid Kelly Boxing as a new member of the chamber. Kid Kelly Boxing is at 4727 E. Price Blvd. Kid Kelly Boxing provides programs and instruction for men, women and children. Snacks and beverages will be provided.
GET ON THE ‘BILL’BOARD
The North Port Area Chamber’s summer “BILL”board campaign is back. I’ll be kicking it off May 31. It will continue until Sept. 2.
This is your chance to promote your business during a typically slower time of year without spending a lot. I’ll proudly wear your business shirt — size XXL preferred, but XL will work — on your scheduled day. I’m frequently out in the community, and a good number of visitors stop by our office, so lots of people will see it. I’ll also e-mail a brief promo out about your business to our chamber members that day, and will post the promo and a picture of myself wearing your shirt on our Facebook page.
To schedule a day, call 941-564-3040 or email me at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com.
NEW MEMBERS
We would like to welcome Alpha Foundations, Helping Our Returning Neighbors Inc., TownePlace Suites by Marriott, and Williams Plumbing Heating and Air as new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
CHAMBER REINVESTMENTS
We would like to recognize and thank the following members that have recently re-invested their financial support and commitment to the chamber and the community: CAPS Home Accessibility & Safety Solution, Cocoa Yoga Café, Hardin Insurance Group, Indigo Pool Patio BBQ, North Port Senior Center, Plantation Golf & Country Club, Safe Haven Home Inspections, Suncoast One Title & Closing, The Gallery at North Port, The UPS Store 4162, United Way of South Sarasota County and Waste Management of Florida.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or e-mail at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
