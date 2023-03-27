Our next chamber orientation session starts at 8:30 a.m. March 29 at the Sarasota Memorial Emergency Room, 2345 Bobcat Village Center Road, North Port.
The orientation will provide information on the benefits and opportunities that come with a chamber membership. It’s for new members, current members and prospective members, and it’s free.
See how we can help you promote your business or organization in the community and watch it grow.
Immediately following the orientation session, stay and learn how to use our website and the tools available to members that can help promote your business or organization. Our website will also get you plugged into chamber functions and events.
Bring your laptop or pad to follow along.
Coffee, beverages, doughnuts and fruit will be provided. Register at www.northportarea chamber.com.
A HOPPIN’ GOOD TIME
The North Port Young Professionals will be hosting the “A Hoppin’ Good Time” social and silent auction at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6 at TT’s Tiki Bar, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda.
It’s open to anyone over 21. Invite all your friends to share in the fun, community and networking Hopportunities!
Free appetizers and a cash bar will be available.
If you want to showcase your business and help raise funds for the Young Professionals Back to School Bash, donate a silent auction item. Please contact the Young Professionals by March 31 at northportyp.com. You can find more information about the event and the organization at that website.
RIBBON-CUTTING CEREMONY
We’re having a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Sharon McKinney’s Handmade Confections at 4 p.m. Friday, March 31 at our office, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd. Enjoy cookies, scones and beverages and see what Sharon’s Confections has to offer. Ribbon cutting ceremonies are free to all.
PROPERTY TAX DEADLINE
Sarasota County Tax Collector Barbara Ford-Coates reminds taxpayers with unpaid 2022 taxes to take advantage of payment options to avoid additional charges before taxes become delinquent on April 1. “The quickest and easiest way to pay is at www.SarasotaTaxCollector.com. After the online payment is complete, a receipt can be printed immediately,” Mrs. Ford-Coates explained.
Online payments must be made by 11:59 p.m. March 31.
Other options include the 24-hour drop box at North Port City Hall or other locations, or by mail with a postmark of March 31, or in person by scheduling an appointment at www.SarasotaTaxCollector.com.
