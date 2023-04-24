Our next Lunch & Learn Workshop is set for 11:30 a.m. to p.m. Thursday, May 11 at the Suncoast Technical College, 4445 Career Lane, North Port. The topic is “Advertising with a Difference.”
Presenter Kristie O’Kon is an accomplished professional with a wealth of experience in customer service, legal practices, marketing, media and public relations.
As Grapevine Communications’ Director of Client Relations, she is responsible for coordinating high-level service account management, and serves as a liaison between Grapevine clients, vendors, and internal creative, design staff, and the digital development team.
Advertising is a component of marketing. It is the exercise of promoting a company and its products or services through paid channels. These channels may be the local newspaper, Facebook ads, the local radio station, or other online sponsored posts. Learn the best place to put your ads.
The chamber’s Lunch & Learn workshops are presented in partnership with the City of North Port, Suncoast Technical College and Toastmasters International of North Port.
Lunch will be provided at no charge thanks to our workshop sponsor Dream Vacations-Gid Pool. Seating is limited to 50 people. Register at www.northportareachamber.com.
RIBBON-CUTTING
We’re having a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon Wednesday, April 26, for the grand re-opening of Kid Kelly Boxing & Fitness inside Port Charlotte Town Center mall, 1441 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte (inside Port Charlotte Town Center).
Kid Kelly’s previous location was destroyed by Hurricane Ian, and since that time, they have had to conduct their programs and lessons at temporary locations.
Join us as we celebrate and congratulate Kid Kelly Boxing & Fitness. Sandwiches, pizza, salad and beverages will be provided. Ribbon-cuttings ceremonies are free and open to all. Register at www.northportareachamber.com.
BREAKFAST CLUB
Our next monthly Breakfast Club Networking is 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 3 at AMVETS Post 312, 7050 Chancellor Blvd. There is no cost to attend unless you wish to order breakfast. Bring an item to give out as a door prize. Register in advance.
NORTH PORT MAP
Chamber businesses and organizations may advertise on the 2023 North Port maps. We’ll have 4,000 maps printed and distributed locally, statewide and nationally beginning in July 2022. Call us for information.
ROYAL CARIBBEAN RAFFLE
Would like to win a six- to eight-night cruise for two in a balcony cabin on the Royal Caribbean Line?
The North Port Chamber is raffling off another great cruise. But a $30 ticket, and the winner gets to choose the Royal Caribbean ship, sail date and Caribbean itinerary. The winning ticket includes everything while on the cruise except for alcohol and on-board purchases.
The raffle kicks off Thursday at our Network @ Noon luncheon (see details below).
The winner will be announced at the Business-to-Business Expo, which is set for 5:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at the George Mullen Activity Center.
Proceeds from the raffle will benefit the North Port Chamber.
Tickets may be purchased at the chamber office, at chamber events, on our website, from members of our board of directors and the North Port Young Professionals.
NEW MEMBERS
We would like to welcome C2C Restoration, Lennar Homes, ShorePoint Health North Port and Tropical Breeze Bookkeeping as new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
MEMBER REINVESTMENTS
We’d like to thank the following members that have recently re-invested in the North Port chamber: 941apparrel.com, Advance Asphalt of SWFL, B & B Telephone Systems, Basil Appliance Sales and Service, BrightStar Care of Venice & Port Charlotte, Command Performance Firearms and Training, Dollars for Mammograms, Helping Our Returning Neighbors, PostNet of North Port and Sherwin Williams Paint.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at (941) 564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
