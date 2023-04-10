The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a live Facebook forum with the U.S. Small Business Administration to discuss the appeals process for businesses that had their funding application requests denied by the SBA.

The SBA is also announcing an additional funding opportunity for businesses affected by Hurricane Ian through Economic Injury Disaster Loans applications.


   

Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@north

portareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.

