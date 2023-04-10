The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a live Facebook forum with the U.S. Small Business Administration to discuss the appeals process for businesses that had their funding application requests denied by the SBA.
The SBA is also announcing an additional funding opportunity for businesses affected by Hurricane Ian through Economic Injury Disaster Loans applications.
The forum is set for 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, April 14, on the chamber’s facebook page.
Brian Beard, public affairs specialist with the SBA, will provide information on the guidelines to file an appeal with the SBA if you were denied funding request associated with Hurricane Ian.
This forum is free and open to all. You can participate by joining the Zoom meeting or by watching it live on our Facebook page.
Participants can ask questions or make appropriate comments, either through the Zoom link process or by typing their questions/comments in the “Comment Box” on the Facebook page.
Our Business After Hours is set for 5:30 pm. Tuesday, April 11, at Rhonda Gustitus Team-Keller Williams Peace River Partners, 1951 Tamiami Trail, Suite C, Port Charlotte.
There is no cost, and it’s open to all chamber members. Guests are invited and encouraged to see the power of chamber networking. Food & beverages, including adult beverages, will be provided. Register at www.northportareachamber.com.
LUNCH & LEARN
Our next Lunch & Learn workshop is set for 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 13 at Suncoast Technical College, 4445 Career Lane, North Port.
Gale West, of Toastmasters International, will help you develop your “elevator speech,” a clear, brief message or “million dollar” commercial about you and your business or organization.
There is no cost. Lunch will be provided at no charge thanks to our workshop sponsor, Your CBD Store. Register at www.northport areachamber.com
The North Port Chamber presents Lunch & Learn workshops in partnership with the city of North Port and Toastmasters International of North Port.
RIBBON-CUTTING
We’re cutting the ribbon for the grand re-opening of Classical Ballet Academy, 4727 E. Price Blvd., North Port. It’s 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 19.
The academy’s previous studio was destroyed by Hurricane Ian. Since then, they’ve had lessons at temporary locations.
Join us as we celebrate their new location. Tour the new studio, meet the instructors and see what they have to offer.
NORTH PORT MAP
Chamber businesses and organizations may advertise on the 2023 North Port maps. We’ll have 4,000 maps printed and distributed locally, statewide and nationally beginning in July 2022. Call us for information.
NEW MEMBERS
We’d like to welcome Blue Wave Air, Jill Baldwin-Keller Williams Peace River Partners, Unity Web Design & Development, and U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary-North Port Flotilla 92 as new members of the North Port Chamber of Commerce.
MEMBER REINVESTMENTS
We’d like to thank the following members that have recently re-invested in the North Port chamber: Best Version Media – North Port Living, British Open Pub 2 Go, Buffalo Wild Wings, Comfort Inn & Suites Port Charlotte, Friends of the Library North Port, Next Step Employment Services, North Port Natural Florist, Pink Tequila, Spin It Again DJ Services, The Florida Center for Early Childhood, and Your CBD Store North Port.
