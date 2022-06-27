The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is staying busy this summer with lots of events that can be ideal opportunities for networking.
We will have a special breakfast for members from 7:30-9 a.m. Monday, July 11 at the North Port Moose Lodge 764, 14156 Tamiami Trail. We'll present upcoming events and opportunities for members to sponsor or advertise. These include our Chamber Champion Program, Diamond Donor & Diamond Club Program, Diamond Gala, Chamber Van Mobile Advertising, Business to Business Expo, Community Guide Advertising, Annual “Scramblin’ on the Green” Golf Tournament, annual board installation banquet, our annual Job & Career Fair, and much more. There is no cost to attend, and breakfast will be provided. Please register in advance.
DECKER PLUMBING ANNIVERSARY
We're having a three-year celebration for Decker Plumbing & Drains at noon Thursday, June 30, at our chamber office, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd., North Port. Join us as we celebrate and congratulate Decker Plumbing and see what they have to offer. It's free. Food and beverages will be provided.
FREEDOM FESTIVAL
North Port’s annual Freedom Festival will kick-off at 5 p.m. July 4 at CoolToday Park, 18800 West Villages Parkway, North Port. This free family-friendly event will include great vendors and food options, a children’s activity section with free activities, and, of course, fireworks. Live music includes the Maiden Cane band. Seating will be available inside the stadium, or bring a blanket or lawn chairs and sit outside on the lawn. No personal fireworks, sparklers, animals or stickers will be permitted. Free seating and parking are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Garden State Fireworks show will be 9-9:30 p.m., weather permitting. Watch at home at www.facebook.com/NorthPortParksAndRec.
CORPORATE BOWLING CHALLENGE
It’s time to sign up your team for the second Corporate Bowling Challenge Tournament, organized as a fundraiser by the 2022 Leadership North Port Class. It’s 1-4 p.m. July 23 at Treasure Lanes, 1059 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
Businesses will compete for the coveted Corporate Bowling Tournament Trophy they can display at their business for a year. The tournament consists of three games, food, drinks, entertainment, raffle prizes, silent auction and much more. The cost is $250 per team of four players. Get involved as a participant, a sponsor, or donate an auction prize. Lane sponsorships for $125 are among the great sponsorship opportunities.
Proceeds support Family Promise of South Sarasota County, North Port Art Center, Caribbean American Cultural Connections and other nonprofits to be added. For more information, please call Tricia Bramble at 347-292-1810 or Dale Abbot at 941-661-0089.
BACK TO SCHOOL BASH
The North Port Young Professionals have planned their second Back to School Bash for noon to 6 p.m. July 30 at the North Port City Green. It’s free to the public. Buy tickets for games, bounce houses, rock climbing wall, dunk tank, face painting, food, drinks and more. There will be live entertainment throughout the day. Police and firefighters will have vehicles and demonstrations. Food trucks will be available.
The event will continue from 7-10 p.m. with live entertainment including the No Filter Band. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Back-to-school supply donations are being accepted. Proceeds will go to local North Port Schools to help families with school supplies and uniforms. For more information, please email npyoungprofessionals@gmail.com.
GET ON THE ‘BILL’BOARD
The North Port Area Chamber’s summer “BILL”board campaign will continue until Sept. 2. I’ll proudly wear your business shirt on your scheduled day. I’ll also email a brief promo out about your business to our chamber members that day, and will post the promo and a picture of myself wearing your shirt on our Facebook page. To schedule a day, call 941-564-3040 or email me at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com. Thanks this week to Restore Medical Partners, SunPoint Home Loans, The Axe Haus, Decker Plumbing & Drains and Synthetic Ghost.
NEW MEMBERS
We'd like to welcome Mary Jo LoBrutto-Keller Williams Island Life Real Estate, and Venice Golf & Country Club as new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
MEMBER REINVESTMENTS
Thank you to those who have reinvested in the North Port Chamber and the community: Christian Brothers Automotive, IMS Barter Suncoast, Izabela Forbes-EXIT King Realty, North Port Rescreening, Sash & Sill Quality Windows and Doors, and Venice Print Center.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941- 564-3040, at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com..
