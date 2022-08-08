We're hosting our "Hot Summer Nights X" Business-to-Business Expo, presented by Decker Plumbing & Drains, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today (Aug. 9) at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port.

The expo brings the business community together for networking opportunities. All chamber and non-chamber businesses can come. Cost is $5 — or free if you provide a business card at the entrance.


Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments