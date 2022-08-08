We're hosting our "Hot Summer Nights X" Business-to-Business Expo, presented by Decker Plumbing & Drains, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today (Aug. 9) at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port.
The expo brings the business community together for networking opportunities. All chamber and non-chamber businesses can come. Cost is $5 — or free if you provide a business card at the entrance.
There will be free food, beverages and entertainment provided by Spin It Again DJ Services,
Thanks to the following: title sponsor Decker Plumbing & Drains; beverage sponsor, Elite Inspections & Pest Solutions; food sponsors Burnt Store Title of SWFL, C&F Movers, Charlotte Technical College, the city of North Port, Lightspeed Voice, Mobility Source, North Port Commission Dist. 5 candidate Phil Stokes; and in-kind sponsors, Certain Services, Coca-Cola Beverages Florida and Home Depot.
INAUGURAL DIAMOND GALA
Join us for the chamber’s Diamond Gala “Great Expectations,” from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 19, presented by Kia of Port Charlotte in their state-of-the-art showroom, 202 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
This cocktail attire event honors our Diamond Program members, whose contributions help to pay off the mortgage of our new Chamber of Commerce building.
Enjoy delicious gourmet fare from Chef Rolf of New Florida Kitchen and live music from R. Anthony of The Voice.
Diamond Donor and Diamond Club members receive the royal treatment in their very own VIP section and perks, and all guests will be dazzled with a red carpet “paparazzi” entrance, valet parking, special photo booth and beer and wine flowing all night. Additional proceeds help remodeling and ownership of our new location.
Tickets are available now. Sponsor or become a Diamond Program member and receive discounted or complimentary tickets. This event is open to all.
LUNCH & LEARN WORKSHOP
Our next Lunch & Learn Workshop is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 11 at Suncoast Technical College, 4445 Career Lane in North Port.
This month's guest presenter is Carole Holden, "The Media Fairy" at Gelmtree Advertising. With more than 25 years of copywriting experience, from press releases to magazine articles to Addy-award-nominated commercial scripts, she will share tips to help your messages grab the attention of both customers and prospects alike. Learn how to use Power Words and create word pictures … no art supplies necessary
These workshops are presented by your chamber in partnership with the city of North Port, STC and Toastmasters International of North Port. Lunch will be provided at no charge thanks to workshop sponsor Cetera Advisor Networks, Mary E. Disher. Please register in advance.
RIBBON-CUTTING CEREMONY
Join us at 4 p.m. Aug. 16 for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Compass Health Consultants at our Chamber office, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd. Join us and get a free review of your current plan with no obligation to buy. All are invited. It's free and beverages and snacks will be provided. Please register in advance.
LEADERSHIP GRADUATION
The chamber will celebrate and congratulate the 2020-2021 Leadership North Port Class at their graduation ceremony Aug. 26 at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club. Reception with cash bar is at 6 p.m., and dinner and ceremony begin at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $50 or $90. Deadline to register is Aug. 22 The public is invited and encouraged to join in the celebration.
GET ON THE ‘BILL’BOARD
Our summer “BILL”board campaign will continue until Sept. 2. I’ll proudly wear your business shirt on your scheduled day. I’ll also email a brief promo out about your business to our chamber members, and post the promo and a picture of myself wearing your shirt on our Facebook page. To schedule a day, call 941-564-3040 or email me at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com. Thanks this week to Mills-Roy Luxury Travel, C & F Movers, DragonFly Mobile Notary & Fingerprinting, VisionQuest Leadership and Kaplan Tax & Accounting.
MEMBER REINVESTMENTS
Thank you to those who have reinvested in the North Port Chamber and the community: A Cut Above the Best, Alarm & Entertainment Services, Cover Your Assets Home Watch, Damsel in Defense, Keller Williams Realty Gold-Heather Jorge, The Axe Haus, Residential Cleaning & More and Xavier Financial & Mortgage Group.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
