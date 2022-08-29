The new North Port maps are available at the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce office, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd.
The maps are free to all and are made possible due to chamber members' advertising on the maps. The new maps have the most updated roadway and ZIP code information in North Port and portions of Charlotte County.
LEADERSHIP NORTH PORT
We are now accepting applications for the 2022-2023 Leadership North Port program.
Leadership North Port is a series of city-wide programs designed to enhance participants’ awareness of our community and its needs by examining how leadership in the historical, geographical, educational, economic, governmental and cultural segments work together to perpetuate and advance the North Port community and its citizens.
The program is also designed to nurture and engage the leadership skills of potential and current leaders by providing an atmosphere that stimulates and fosters diverse viewpoints, resulting in innovative answers to the critical questions facing our community.
The program strives to create awareness and to connect leaders with issues. It is not an academic leadership training program. It is not political.
Orientation will be Nov. 16, and the program begins with opening retreat Dec. 9. Application deadline is Sept. 30. Applications will be reviewed and a selection committee will select the participants. Visit www.northportareachamber.com.
COMMUNITY GUIDE
We’re excited to partner with member Gelmtree Advertising for our 2023 Community Guide. We will print 7,500 magazine-style guides that will reach more than 30,000 readers. Chamber members and non-members can advertise. Contact Carole Holden to reserve your space at 352-408-8601 or Carole@TheMediaFairy.com.
GET ON THE ‘BILL’BOARD
This is the last week of the Summer “BILL”board Campaign Promotion. Thanks this week to Dollars For Mammograms, Mommy Maids 24-7, Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Suncoast and Wendy Namack, CFP-Namack Port Folio Investment Professionals.
NEW MEMBERS
We would like to recognize Alexa Air (And Services), Embracing Our Differences, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, Fantastic Sams of North Port, Ristow Roofing, and Swartz Cooling & Heating, as new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
MEMBER REINVESTMENTS
Thank you to those who have reinvested in the North Port Chamber and the community: 360 Business Growth & Cutco Closing Gifts, Boohoff Law, Lorraine Matthews-Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty, Gator Wilderness Camp School, Hoover Pressure Cleaning, Martin Septic Service, St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church, VisionQuest Leadership, Wellen Park and Willis Smith Construction.
