The city of North Port and the North Port Chamber will host our annual North Port Newcomer Day this week.
It’s set for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way.
Find information from North Port City departments and divisions, along with community groups, organizations and businesses.
If you’re new to the city or thinking about moving here, come by and learn more about this continuous growing community.
BREAKFAST CLUB
The next Breakfast Club networking is 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, at Longhorn Steakhouse, 1381 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
Pete Contrevo will open his restaurant early just for us, and is preparing a delicious breakfast buffet.
It’s $10. Register and pay in advance. Bring an item to give as a door prize. All are welcome.
SPEED NETWORKING
The North Port Young Professionals are having a speed-networking event this week.
It’s set for Thursday at the Hampton Inn & Suites, 5664 Tuscola Blvd,
Registration is 5:30 to 6 p.m., and the speed Networking is from 6 to 8 p.m.
It’s open to people aged 21-45 at no cost. Attendees must register in advance. No walk-up registration will be permitted. Light appetizers and a cash bar will be provided.
RIBBON-CUTTING
The North Port Chamber will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Quality TV, 14212 Tamiami Trail. It’s set for 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Celebrate with us as we congratulate and welcome Quality TV to the North Port Chamber and see what they have to offer. Register in advance.
CRUISE RAFFLE
The chamber is conducting raffle for a four- or five-night cruise for two.
Tickets are $20. It’s for a balcony cabin, and includes everything on the cruise except alcohol. The winner gets to choose the Royal Caribbean ship, sail date and itinerary.
Buy tickets at the chamber office, at our events, on our website, and from our board members and the North Port Young Professionals.
The winner will be announced at the Business & Community Expo on March 11.
NEW MEMBERS
We would like to welcome Comcast Business as a new member of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
MEMBER REINVESTMENTS
We would like to thank the following members that have recently re-invested their financial support and commitment to the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce: A Little Help Nurse Registry, Atlanta Braves Spring Training Complex, Charlotte County Society for HR, Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, Dream Vacation-Ed & Robin Rinkewich, Family Doctors of Englewood, Family Doctors of North Port, Farr Law Firm, Millennium Physician Group-Walk-In Medical Center, Parsons Marketing Concepts & Events by PMC, Solve Homes, Sunny State Roofing, SunPoint Home Loans, Tillman Nurse Consulting, YMCA of Southwest Florida, and Your Welcoming Committee.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportarea
chamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
