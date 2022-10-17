We are pleased to partner with the United Way of South Sarasota County as their distribution site for donated items for people in need. These items vary, and the public is welcome to take what they need, while supplies last. We're open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at 1337 N. Sumter Blvd.
We're also offering help to members, businesses and organizations in our community to apply and complete Disaster Recovery Applications at our office beginning Wednesday, Oct. 12. Disaster Recovery Applications Assistance include:
• Disaster Unemployment Assistance (chamber members only)
• FEMA Disaster Assistance (public)
• SBA Disaster Loan Assistance (public)
• Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program (public)
Those in need of this service can call us at 941-564-3040 to schedule an appointment.
CHAMBER ORIENTATION
We're planning a free Chamber Orientation session at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 26 at the Hampton Inn & Suites, 5664 Tuscola Blvd. Learn about the the benefits and opportunities that come with chamber membership. This is for new, current and prospective members. Please register at www.northportareachamber.com. Continental breakfast will be provided.
2023 LEADERSHIP NORTH PORT
We’re accepting applications for the 2022-2023 Leadership North Port program. The Deadline is Oct. 31. Orientation is set for Nov. 16, and the program begins with an opening retreat on Dec. 9. Applications will be reviewed by a selection committee.
COMMUNITY GUIDE
We’re excited to partner with member Carole Holden at Gelmtree Advertising for our 2023 Community Guide. We will print 7,500 magazine-style guides that will reach more than 30,000 readers. Chamber members and nonmembers can advertise. Contact Carole to reserve your space at 352-408-8601 or Carole@TheMediaFairy.com.
CHAMBER REINVESTMENTS
Thank you to those who have reinvested in the North Port Chamber and the community: Bowersox Plumbing, Color Tile CarpetsPlus, Florida Cancer Specialist, Goodwill Industries Manasota, House of Maps, Millennium Physician Group-Pediatrics/Family Medicine and Millennium Physician Group-Primary Care.
