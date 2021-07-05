The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce officially announces the 2021-2022 board of directors election ballot.
There are 11 nominees seeking to join our board for terms beginning Oct. 1. We’re asking one representative from each chamber member to vote for five people to fill vacancies. You can return nomination forms by mail, fax, e-mail or in person to our office 5 p.m. July 16.
The five nominees who receive the most votes will fill the vacancies. Nominees are:
• Joanne Cumiskey, VisionQuest Leadership
• Ed Hill, Lightspeed Voice
• Caryn Huff, Wharton-Smith
• Kelly Johnston, KIA of Port Charlotte
• Robin Lindecamp, First International Title
• Michael McLellan, Spectrum Reach
• Linda Meeks, Energy Wellness Life, LLC
• Lorsi Pizza, Lightspeed Voice
• Dave Roth, Rothco Signs & Design
• Amy Schuldt, Kyle Kurtis Salon & Spa
• Whitney Stetler, Cocoa Yoga Cafe
Each board member is required to serve a minimum three-year term with the option to be included on the ballot for a second three-year term.
Breakfast Club networking
Our next Breakfast Club networking event is 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at Longhorn Steakhouse, 1381 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte. They’re open just for our chamber members with a delicious breakfast buffet for $8. This is open to all members. Come see first-hand the power of networking and the benefits of being a member. Bring a door prize to give away. Please register at www.northportareachamber.com.
Lunch & Learn
LinkedIn is one of the most overlooked and underrated social media platforms for marketing. It is a thriving social network filled with over 500 million regular users. Jason Myers, CEO of Guerrilla Marketing, will show us how to create highly targeted marketing campaigns to a specific demographic to generate quality leads and close more sales. Grow your business by driving quality leads on LinkedIn. The workshop is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at the Hampton Inn and Suites, 5664 Tuscola Blvd., North Port.
These Lunch & Learn workshops are presented in partnership with the city of North Port and Toastmasters International of North Port. Lunch is provided at no charge thanks to our workshop sponsor, Millennium Physician Group. Register at www.northportareachamber.com. Workshops are shown live on our Facebook page.
Job Cafe show
The North Port Chamber is teaming up with CareerSource Suncoast for a weekly live Job Cafe show on our Facebook page, starting at 8 a.m. July 12. The show will highlight 11 different employment sectors in our area. Businesses can post and announce their employment opportunities. On Monday, we’ll highlight the hospitality industry. Chamber members may post and announce employment opportunities through the chamber. Non-members may post opportunities through CareerSource Suncoast. Please call our office at 941-564-3040 or e-mail info@northportareachamber.com if you want to participate or for more information.
Golf umbrellas sales
We’re selling Firm Grip golf umbrellas for $10 at our office, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd., 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. They come in solid black or black-and-white, and are handy at home, work or your vehicle during rainy season.
Summer ‘BILL”board Campaign
Our Annual Summer “BILL”board Campaign continues to be a smashing success for the chamber and each of the chamber partners that are participating. Each day, I wear different business attire that has been provided by business partners who ask to be promoted through this campaign. I email a promotional flyer about the business, post the flyer, and conduct a live Facebook posting on the chamber’s page. This program is free to all chamber businesses. Dates are still available. I’d like to thank the following businesses that are participating in the campaign this week: Allstate Insurance – Steve Matthews Agency, Charlotte State Bank & Trust, Encompass Medical and Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County.
Business Spotlight
Join us on our “Business Spotlight Show,” 6:30 p.m. each Wednesday on WKDW 97.5 FM Real Community Radio. This 30-minute radio show is also shown live on our Facebook page during the taping at 11:30 a.m. Fridays. This week, we spotlight chamber members Do-Well Painting. Please join us and learn more about our wonderful chamber businesses and organizations.
New chamber member
We would like to welcome Uncle Franks Hot Dogs as a new member of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
