Congratulations to the winners of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce's Business of the Year awards.
We announced the winners at our Annual Awards Luncheon, held this year at the Suncoast Technical College.
The following are the winners of the 2022 Business of the Year Awards:
Rookie of the Year – Pool Boy Inc.
Home-Based Business of the Year – Decker Plumbing & Drains and Rothco Signs & Design.
Non-Profit Organization of the Year – United Way of South Sarasota County.
Small Business of the Year – Swartz Cooling & Heating.
Medium Business of the Year – Freedom Rehab Aquatic Therapy & Balance Center.
Large Business of the Year – Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty.
BIG Business of the Year – Worksite.
Congratulates to all of the 22 businesses and organizations that competed. Each of them did an outstanding job and were worthy of winning these awards.
FROSTY AWARDS
There were 10 competitors in the 2022 Frosty Awards contest for most-festive decorations. Four chamber judges visited each of the contestants for the Judge's Award. The People's Choice Award was chosen by ballot.
The Gallery at North Port won the People’s Choice Award.
Cruisin’ Tikis of Sarasota won the Judge's Award.
CRUISE RAFFLE
The chamber is conducting raffle for a four- or five-night cruise for two.
Tickets are $20. The winner gets to choose the Royal Caribbean ship, sail date and itinerary. It’s for a balcony cabin, and includes everything on the cruise except alcohol. Buy tickets at the chamber office, at chamber events, on our website and from members of the board of directors and the North Port Young Professionals.
The winner will be announced at the Business & Community Expo on March 11.
WHAT TO LEARN AT LUNCH
We're having a special January Breakfast Club Networking event at 7:30 a.m. Jan. 4, at Moose Lodge 764, 14156 Tamiami Trail, North Port. We'll be soliciting topics for the 2023 Lunch & Learn workshops at this breakfast. There is no cost to attend, unless you wish to order breakfast. This meeting is open to all. Register at www.northportareachamber.com.
CHAMBER ANNUAL MEETING
Our annual luncheon meeting, which includes the State of the City address and the Business Advocate Hall of Fame induction, is set for 11:30 a.m. Jan. 19 at the Suncoast Technical College, 4445 Career Lane Way.
Lunch will be catered by Longhorn Steakhouse-Port Charlotte. We'll induct the recipient of the 2023 Business Advocate Hall of Fame. This award is designed to recognize and honor a person who has dedicated their time and efforts in support of the business community and economic development. The recipient's name will be included on a plaque that will be displayed at our office.
The city of North Port will provide the State of the City report, and we'll present our annual Chamber report to membership.
Tickets are $35. Table sponsorships are available for $250 for six and $125 for a half-table. Reservation deadline is Jan. 16.
NEW MEMBERS
Welcome to Apogee Security and Investigations Services, Bliss Beyond the Buzz, Gran Paradiso and Precise Painting as new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
CHAMBER REINVESTMENTS
Thank you to those who have reinvested in the North Port Chamber and the community: Charyn Marmash, Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty, Diamond Events, Guardian Pharmacy SWFL, Hampton Inn & Suites North Port, Heartland Payment Systems, Home Depot-North Port, Jarred’s Air, Keller Williams Island Life Real Estate, Longhorn Steakhouse, Re/Max Plam Realty-John Rawlings, Spelltacular Sweets, and Truly Nolen Pest Control.
HAPPY HOLIDAYS
On behalf of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, I would like to thank our members and the North Port community for their continuous support and endorsement of our efforts, and pledge to work even more strenuously for you in the year ahead. We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year filled with peace, joy, productivity and prosperity.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and e-mail at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
