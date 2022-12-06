The entries for our annual Frosty Awards contest are in.

Judging has begun for the People’s Choice Award. It’s time to check out the competitors and vote for your favorite! Pick up a ballot at our office or any of the participating locations.


Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.

