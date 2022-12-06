The entries for our annual Frosty Awards contest are in.
Judging has begun for the People’s Choice Award. It’s time to check out the competitors and vote for your favorite! Pick up a ballot at our office or any of the participating locations.
You can vote until Dec. 7.
Here are the competitors:
• AllCare Complete, 14236B Tamiami Trail.
• CoolToday Park, 18800 S. West Villages Parkway.
• Austin’s North Port, 14415 S. Tamiami Trail.
• North Port City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd.
• Cruisin’ Tikis, 920 John Ringling Causeway, Sarasota.
• Hoover Pressure Cleaning, 1050 Corporate Ave., Unit 108
• Sarasota County Tax Collector North Port, 4970 City Hall Blvd.
• The Gallery at North Port, 1322 N. Main St.
• The Salvation Army of Sarasota County, 1051 Albee Farm Road, Venice.
• Venice Golf & Country Club, 250 Venice Golf Club Drive, Venice.
Judging for the Judges Choice Award will be Dec. 8.
We will award the Judge’s Choice Award and the People’s Choice Award at our annual awards luncheon Dec. 15.
ANNUAL HOLIDAY SOCIAL
The Chamber’s Annual Holiday Social is all set for today, Dec. 6. It’s from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Twisted Fork, 2208 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte.
The theme is “Rockin’ the Holidays,” so plan to dress in your most festive attire. Cost is $30 per person or $50 per couple and includes appetizers, beverages (cash bar available), live DJ, dancing and more.
Bring a monetary donation or Walmart gift card for the Shop for a Cop program. Please register in advance.
SHOP WITH A COP
We’re again partnering with the North Port Police Department to support their annual Shop with a Cop program. It’s designed to assist families less fortunate during the holiday season and provide presents for children. Police Officers shop with these children at Walmart No. 3387 and buy holiday presents for them and their families, while building trust and positive relationship between the children and the police department.
As families in North Port continue to feel the effects of the Hurricane Ian, the chamber is asking our members and the community to make this season’s Shop with a Cop Program the most successful ever. Bring your gift to the holiday social!
TOYS FOR TOTS
The chamber, 1337 Sumter Blvd., is an official drop-off location for the Holiday Toys for Tots Program. Marine Corps League, Detachment 948 sponsors this program to distribute gifts to local children who are in need. Bring an unwrapped toy to our office. Organizers requested new packs of batteries to be used with the toys. Deliver donations by Dec. 16.
RIBBON-CUTTING
We’re having a ribbon-cutting ceremony for There’s No Place Like Home Pet Sitting/Dog Walking. It’s set for 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at our office, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd. Join us as we welcome There’s No Place Like Home and see what services they offer. Register in advance.
WIN A CRUISE
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is conducting raffle for a four- or five-night cruise for two.
Ticket sales started this week at $20, and the winner gets to choose the Royal Caribbean ship, sail date and itinerary. It’s for a balcony cabin on the Royal Caribbean, and includes everything on the cruise except alcohol. Buy tickets at the chamber office, at chamber events, on our website and from members of the board of directors and the North Port Young Professionals.
The winner will be announced at the Business & Community Expo on March 11.
CHAMBER REINVESTMENTS
Thank you to the following, who have reinvested with the North Port Chamber: Clean Time Services, Guardian Pharmacy, Home Depot, Longhorn Steakhouse, North Port Music & Bird’s Eye Studio, North Port Title, Port Charlotte Answering Service, Sarasota County Tax Collector, Suncastle Roofing, The Homeless Coalition and X-Tra Mile Restoration & Handyman Service.
NEW MEMBERS
We would like to recognize An Organized Move, Now That’s a Wrap and Two Maids & A Mop as newest members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
