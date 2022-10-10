Your North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is actively working with the city of North Port, Sarasota County, nonprofit organizations and the community to help our city recover from Hurricane Ian.

Hurricane Ian was a devastating storm that impacted everyone in North Port and our surrounding communities, and we hope everyone came out of the storm safe and sound. 


Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com or visit www.northportareachamber.com.

