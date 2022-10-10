Your North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is actively working with the city of North Port, Sarasota County, nonprofit organizations and the community to help our city recover from Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian was a devastating storm that impacted everyone in North Port and our surrounding communities, and we hope everyone came out of the storm safe and sound.
We realize that many businesses, organizations and people are struggling to recover, and know that it is going to take a while to get everyone's lives and work back to normal.
The chamber is continuing to provide information to our members, businesses and the community to help you find resources to assist with your recovery efforts. We are contacting each of our members to see how you made it through the storm and to offer any assistance you may need.
We're partnering with the city, county, businesses and organizations to assist with food and water, hot meals and donation of items distribution to our communities.
I would like to give a big shout out to Walmart in North Port and KIA of Port Charlotte for donating and distributing bottled water, Anna Marie Oyster Bar — who is the new owner of the Family Table Restaurant — for distributing hot meals, and Austin’s North Port Restaurant for hosting a first-responders appreciation festival.
We are pleased to partner with the United Way of South Sarasota County to be their distribution site for donated items. Come by 1337 N. Sumter Blvd., from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday if you need something.
I am continually amazed by how this community has come together to help each other, and though it might take a while, we will come out of this disaster stronger. The chamber is here to assist our community in any way possible and will work tirelessly until we can come back to some aspect of normalcy and get on with our lives.
DISASTER RECOVERY APPLICATIONS
You can find Disaster Recovery Applications and help with these forms at our office beginning Wednesday. These include:
Disaster Unemployment Assistance (chamber members only)
FEMA Disaster Assistance (public)
SBA Disaster Loan Assistance (public)
Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program (public)
Those in need of this service must contact us at 941-564-3040 to schedule an appointment.
LIVE INSURANCE FORUM
We'll have a live forum on our Facebook page at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, with important insurance information about Hurricane Ian recovery. Sharon Matthews, with Allstate Insurance-Steve Matthews Agency, will provide information and answer questions related to insurance inquiries and claims. She will not be able to address individual claim questions, since each policy is different. Ask questions in the comment box on our Facebook page.
BUSINESS OF THE YEAR CONTEST
We're accepting nominations for the 2022 Businesses-of-the-Year contest. Nominees for this distinguished award must be in good standing with the chamber. Self-nominations are encouraged. All nominations must be received by the chamber office by 5 p.m. Oct. 28. Nominations will be interviewed and scored by a committee comprised of Economic Development Representatives. Awards will be presented at our annual awards luncheon on Dec. 15.
Categories include: Rookie of the Year (less than one year membership); Home-Based Business; Nonprofit or Not-For-Profit (501(c)(3) or 501(c)(6) status); Small Business (five or fewer employees); Medium Business (six to 14 employees); Large Business (15-49 employees); BIG Business (50 or more employees).
All nominees will be contacted to complete a questionnaire and to schedule an interview with the contest judges. Get nomination forms at our office, or by emailing info@northportareachamber.com or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
2023 LEADERSHIP NORTH PORT
We're accepting applications for the 2022-2023 Leadership North Port program. The Deadline is Oct. 31. Orientation is set for Nov. 16, and the program begins with an opening retreat on Dec. 9. Applications will be reviewed by a selection committee.
NEW MEMBERS
We would like to welcome AC Drain Co., Modwash and SWFL Camping Rentals as new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
CHAMBER REINVESTMENTS
Thank you to those who have reinvested in the North Port Chamber and the community: Advocate Radiation Oncology, Amerilife & Health Services of Sarasota, Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, Child Protection Center, Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty-Debbie Snowden, Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty-Sherrie Cremen, Culvers, Elite Hurricane Home Protection, Epiphany Health, Flrida Southern Water Solutions, Full Spectrum Retirement Plans, Goodwill Industries Manasota, Grappin Clinic of Chiropractic & Acupuncture, Green Light Home Inspections, Gulf Shores Realty-Allen Ramsey, Hair Care Centre, Harbor Cove Resident Owned Community, HomeTown Lenders, Keller Williams Peace River Partners-The Rhonda Gustitus Team, KIA of Port Charlotte, Los Dos Cristianos Coffee Shop, Mattamy Homes, Mills-Roy Luxury Travel, New Day Christian Church, Roberson Funeral Homes, Sandhill Healing Center, Sparkle Brite Pools West Villages, Spectrum Reach, Stellar Web Production and The Twig Cares.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
