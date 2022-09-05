The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual board of directors installation banquet is set for Sept. 24, at the Plantation Golf & Country Club.
This year’s banquet will have a “Prom Night Again 2” theme. Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in your prom attire. When you register, send us a photo of yourself at your prom.
Cocktails and reception will be 5 p.m. with complimentary “Prom Night Again 2” drink. Pose for your complementary portrait. There will be a live disc jockey. Plated dinner and the program at 6 p.m. We’ll recognize the members of the 2021-22 board for their service service and install the new board. We’ll also recognize the North Port Young Professionals board members.
Tickets are $75. Table sponsorships and other sponsorships are available. This event is open to all. Visit www.northportareachamber.com for more information.
BREAKFAST CLUB
The next Breakfast Club Networking will be 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at the North Port Moose Lodge 764, 14156 Tamiami Trail. The lodge is opening early and preparing a delicious breakfast. Register in advance. Bring an item to give out as a door prize. All are invited.
RIBBON-CUTTING
We’re conducting two ribbon-cutting ceremonies this week. All are invited. PRM Capital will be 4 p.m. Wednesday at the chamber office, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd. Snacks & beverages will be provided. Then, join us at 4 p.m. Thursday at F45 Training, 2150 Tamiami Trail, Suite 19-20, Port Charlotte.
LUNCH & LEARN WORKSHOP
The next Lunch & Learn workshop is set for 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at Suncoast Technical College, 4445 Career Lane, North Port. Erin Hoffer, our guest presenter, is a certified Public Relations Counselor and Marketing Strategist with KSC Inc. in Sarasota, where she specializes in social media. She will share her knowledge, wisdom, and proven methods to position your social media strategies for a better return on investment. Lunch & Learn workshops are presented by the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the city of North Port, Suncoast Technical College and Toastmasters International of North Port. Lunch will be provided at no charge thanks to our workshop sponsor Your CBD Store of North Port. Register in advance.
LEADERSHIP NORTH PORT
We are now accepting applications for the 2022-2023 Leadership North Port program. Leadership North Port is a series of city-wide programs designed to enhance participants’ awareness of our community and its needs by examining how leadership in the historical, geographical, educational, economic, governmental and cultural segments work together to perpetuate and advance the North Port community and its citizens.
Orientation will be Nov. 16, and the program begins with opening retreat Dec. 9. Application deadline is Sept. 30. Applications will be reviewed and a selection committee will select the participants. Visit www.northportareachamber.
COMMUNITY GUIDE
We’re excited to partner with member Gelmtree Advertising for our 2023 Community Guide. We will print 7,500 magazine-style guides that will reach more than 30,000 readers. Chamber members and non-members can advertise. Contact Carole Holden to reserve your space at 352-408-8601 or Carole@The MediaFairy.com.
NEW MEMBERS
Welcome AMK Solutions Company, Dentistry of North Port, Food Trucks In & Around North Port FL, Marlowe’s BBQ and Smoked Meat Pizza, There’s No Place Like Home Pet Sitting/Dog Walking, and Threlkeld Law, P. A. as new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
MEMBER REINVESTMENTS
Thank you to those who have reinvested in the North Port Chamber and the community:: CAN Community Health, Certain Services, Coastal Quality Services, Decker Plumbing & Drains, Evolve Chiropractic, King Plastic Corporation, Martin Septic Service, Inc., Mary Flynn – Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty, Sea Ray Home Improvements and The Rock Doctor.
