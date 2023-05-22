The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations to fill five vacancies on our board of directors. The terms begin Oct. 1

We’re asking each chamber member take a moment to review the qualifications and criteria for a person to be considered for a seat on the board.


   

Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportarea

chamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.

