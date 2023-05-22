The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations to fill five vacancies on our board of directors. The terms begin Oct. 1
We’re asking each chamber member take a moment to review the qualifications and criteria for a person to be considered for a seat on the board.
The Nominating Committee will review all recommendations and will create an official ballot that will be sent to all members in July.
Chamber members are encouraged to nominate themselves if they’re interested in serving. Nominations will be available on June 1 and must be returned to our office by 5 p.m. June 16.
Qualifications include:
• Directors must be members, or representatives of members, in good standing of the North Port Area Chamber prior to their selection, election, appointment or other invitation, and shall so remain at all times during their tenure.
• Nominees must be a member for at least one year.
• Nominees must agree to the terms as outlined in the background check policy.
• Board members cannot be related to, or in a relationship, with a chamber staff member.
• Board members must agree to join and participate on a chamber committee.
Visit www.northportareachamber.com for details.
RIBBON-CUTTING CEREMONY
Join us at 4 p.m. today, May 23, for a free ribbon-cutting ceremony for new member Apple Roofing, 24420 Sandhill Blvd., Unit 103, in Punta Gorda (Deep Creek). Please register in advance.
We will be closing our North Port Area Chamber of Commerce offices from May 24-31 as we move into our new building across town at 14140 Tamiami Trail.
OFFICE CLOSURE
We will be closing our chamber office for the week of May 24-31 as we move into our new chamber building at 14140 Tamiami Trail
Our new office, which is the first office the North Port Chamber has owned, will open June 1. We’ll have a ribbon-cutting celebration and everyone is invited.
Anyone interested in financially supporting the new office and our renovation efforts can contact me at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com.
CHAMBER ORIENTATION
Our chamber orientation and website training session is set for 8:30 a.m. May 31 in the second-floor Community Room at the Sarasota Memorial Emergency Room, 2345 Bobcat Village Center Road, North Port. Register in advance. Coffee, beverages, doughnuts and fruit will be provided.
ROYAL CARIBBEAN RAFFLE
Would you like to win a six- to eight-night cruise for two in a balcony cabin on the Royal Caribbean Line?
We’re raffling off another great cruise. But a $30 ticket, and the winner gets to choose the Royal Caribbean ship, sail date and Caribbean itinerary. The winning ticket includes everything while on the cruise except for alcohol and on-board purchases.
The raffle kicks off Thursday at our Network @ Noon luncheon (see details below).
The winner will be announced at the Business-to-Business Expo, which is set for 5:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at the George Mullen Activity Center.
Proceeds from the raffle will benefit the chamber.
Tickets may be purchased at the chamber office, at chamber events, on our website, from members of our board of directors and the North Port Young Professionals.
NEW MEMBERS
We would like to welcome Major League Plumbing and Home Services, Nathan Dougherty Law, P.A., North Port Rehabilitation Center and Topp’s Fence as new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
MEMBER REINVESTMENTS
We’d like to thank the following members that have recently re-invested in the North Port chamber: Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Florida Realty, Bytestorm, CenterPlace Health, Efficient Gutters, Hardin Insurance Group, Mike Douglass Plumbing, Southeast Re-Marketing Service, Sumter Dental Care, The Salvation Army and When All Else Fails.
