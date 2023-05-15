The time is finally here.
We will be closing our North Port Area Chamber of Commerce offices from May 24-31 as we move into our new building across town at 14140 Tamiami Trail.
Five years ago, we moved into our office on Sumter Boulevard, but quickly outgrew the space.
With the support of our membership and the community, we were able to purchase our first chamber office building in North Port.
We made the purchase in August 2021. Because our lease on Sumter ends May 31, that gave us time to raise funds to renovate the new building. Unfortunately, due to Hurricane Ian, the cost increased drastically.
With proper financial management, experienced leadership and support from our North Port community, we were able to generate the revenue needed to move into the new office.
Much work still needs to be completed, but we’re confident our chamber membership and the community at large will continue to support the chamber, and we will meet this challenge.
Our new office will open June 1. We’ll have a ribbon-cutting celebration and everyone is invited.
Anyone interested in financially supporting the new office renovation efforts can contact me at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com.
RIBBON-CUTTING CEREMONY
Join us at 4 p.m. May 16 for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Hair Candy Salon & Color Bar, 1040 Plantation Blvd., North Port.
CHAMBER ORIENTATIONOur chamber orientation and website training session is set for 8:30 a.m. May 31 in the second-floor Community Room at the Sarasota Memorial Emergency Room, 2345 Bobcat Village Center Road, North Port. Register in advance. Coffee, beverages, doughnuts and fruit will be provided.
ROYAL CARIBBEAN RAFFLE
Would you like to win a six- to eight-night cruise for two in a balcony cabin on the Royal Caribbean Line?
We’re raffling off another great cruise. But a $30 ticket, and the winner gets to choose the Royal Caribbean ship, sail date and Caribbean itinerary. The winning ticket includes everything while on the cruise except for alcohol and on-board purchases.
The raffle kicks off Thursday at our Network @ Noon luncheon (see details below).
The winner will be announced at the Business-to-Business Expo, which is set for 5:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at the George Mullen Activity Center.
Proceeds from the raffle will benefit the North Port Chamber.
Tickets may be purchased at the chamber office, at chamber events, on our website, from members of our board of directors and the North Port Young Professionals.
NEW MEMBERS
We would like to welcome Rock Castle Roofing and Thousand Hills Creations as new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
MEMBER REINVESTMENTS
We’d like to thank the following members that have recently re-invested in the North Port chamber: Camp Bow Wow Port Charlotte, Custom Mortgage-Englewood and Custom Mortgage-Port Charlotte, EXIT King Realty-Dorene Fitzgerald, Fisher Lifestyle Concierge Services, Freedom Rehab Aquatic Therapy & Balance Center, Keller Williams Island Life Real Estate, MTI Equipment, North Port Moose Lodge 764, Superior Pools of SWFL, The Grill at 1951, and United Way of South Sarasota County.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.